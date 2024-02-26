Selena Gomez Recalls Benny Blanco 'Embarrassing' Her In Front Of Actor

Celebrities may seem like they can keep their cool when schmoozing with each other at big events, but even some of the biggest names in the industry can't avoid awkward run-ins with other celebs. Such is the case for Selena Gomez.

The Rare Beauty founder recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she talked about everything from her friendship with Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short to her newest single "Love On," which dropped last week. While talking about awards shows, she told host Jimmy Kimmel about an "embarrassing" encounter she had with a Hollywood actor at the Emmy Awards earlier this year that was made even more awkward by a comment from her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

While at the ceremony, she saw How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel. Gomez admits that she is a fan of the sitcom and even has a "weird habit" of falling asleep to comfort shows, so she was understandably excited when he seemingly waved to her at the Emmys. However, it turns out he was actually waving to someone behind her.

"He felt awkward and inclined to then come over," she said, adding that her embarrassment reached another level when Blanco mentioned his girlfriend's habit. "And then my boyfriend goes, 'Oh, she falls asleep to you every night.'"

Gomez said she turned to Blanco and said "That's weird!" before telling Kimmel with a laugh, "But I do!" The host pointed out that Blanco was "just being honest, I guess."

Check out the video below to hear Gomez tell the story herself.