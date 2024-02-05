Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Photo In Bed With Benny Blanco
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 5, 2024
Selena Gomez is giving fans an intimate look at her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco. Over the weekend, Gomez shared a snap that Blanco took of her sleeping in bed. She captioned the sweet photo with, "Mornings with you," and tagged Blanco's Instagram.
On Sunday night, February 4th, the happy couple were photographed attending Gucci's Grammys after-party at Chateau Marmon despite not attending the star-studded awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.
Last month, the two stepped out for the Golden Globes and although they didn't sit together or walk the red carpet together, Gomez later posted a photo of the two kissing backstage with the caption, "I won."
Gomez and Blanco made their first public outing while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat in early January. During their date night, Gomez and Blanco showed some mild PDA by linking arms, holding hands, and cuddling. In one photo, Blanco was captured kissing Selena's hand while she held it up to her face. There are also plenty of photos of them sharing a laugh and smiling at each other. Fans also spotted them having a great time at Disneyland towards the end of January.
In early December, the "Single Soon" singer shared a photo with Blanco's face out of frame but soon after took to the comments section of a fan account to interact with fans about the relationship. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in one comment. Since then, Gomez has shared several photos with Blanco on her Instagram Story.