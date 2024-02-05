Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Photo In Bed With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is giving fans an intimate look at her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco. Over the weekend, Gomez shared a snap that Blanco took of her sleeping in bed. She captioned the sweet photo with, "Mornings with you," and tagged Blanco's Instagram.

On Sunday night, February 4th, the happy couple were photographed attending Gucci's Grammys after-party at Chateau Marmon despite not attending the star-studded awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.

Last month, the two stepped out for the Golden Globes and although they didn't sit together or walk the red carpet together, Gomez later posted a photo of the two kissing backstage with the caption, "I won."