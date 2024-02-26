Video Shows Travis Kelce Dancing To Taylor Swift's Music After Return To US

Swift performed four shows in Australia and is scheduled for six shows in Singapore, which includes three consecutive shows beginning on March 2 and resuming from March 7 to March 9, before a two-month break prior to resuming in Europe. Travis had previously attended Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week of their eventual Super Bowl LVIII-winning season, which included the singer changing the lyrics of her song 'Karma' to include the line, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs," in reference to the tight end, as well as the two sharing an on-stage kiss for the first time publicly.

Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December, praising Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”