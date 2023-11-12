WATCH: Travis Kelce Reacts To Taylor Swift's Changed Lyrics Referencing Him

Kelce was expected to be spend part of his ongoing bye week in Argentina with Swift before being photographed outside an airport in Buenos Aires Friday morning.

Last month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelce planned to visit Swift on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour.'

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source said at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

The All-Pro tight end was absent from Thursday's show, having attended a gala for teammate Patrick Mahomes' '15 and the Mahomies Foundation' foundation, amid reports that he planned to be in Argentina during the Chiefs' ongoing bye week.

“He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” an insider told Page Six days prior.

Travis and the Chiefs will resume action in Week 12 in a matchup against his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles, also currently on a bye week, in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Last month, Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of recently re-acquired Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shared multiple photos of herself and Hardman alongside Swift and Kelce after Kansas City's 31-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, which included one photo of Swift kissing a smiling Kelce on his left cheek, the first time the singer was seen kissing the All-Pro tight end publicly. Multiple commenters acknowledged that Gordon's post "broke the internet" after it was shared.