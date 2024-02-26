Videos Show Kirk Cousins' Remarkable Progress From Achilles Injury
By Jason Hall
February 26, 2024
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shared videos showcasing his remarkable progress from an Achilles injury ahead of his looming free agency.
Cousins, 35, posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court Monday (February 26), nearly four months after suffering his season-ending injury in October.
"Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us," Cousins wrote on his X account.
Cousins underwent successful Achilles surgery on November 1, three days after suffering the injury during a win against the Green Bay Packers on October 29.
"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…," Cousins wrote in a post shared on his X account at the time, which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us pic.twitter.com/s6udNzo9VO— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 26, 2024
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.
On October 31, head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wanted quarterback Cousins to return to the team months ahead of his free agency.
"Yeah, you guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk," O'Connell said Tuesday, via ESPN. "I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League and one of the hardest parts about coping with this ... [is] the fact that he was experiencing his best season in the National Football League and where we could have gone as a team. Hopefully, we are still going to get to that place. But I know without Kirk Cousins and that high level quarterback play we were getting from him week in and week out, it's going a challenge, but one that we've got to accept and try to thrive."
O'Connell had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders prior to being hired as the Vikings' head coach ahead of the 2022 NFL season.