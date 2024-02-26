Videos Show Kirk Cousins' Remarkable Progress From Achilles Injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shared videos showcasing his remarkable progress from an Achilles injury ahead of his looming free agency.

Cousins, 35, posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court Monday (February 26), nearly four months after suffering his season-ending injury in October.

"Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us," Cousins wrote on his X account.

Cousins underwent successful Achilles surgery on November 1, three days after suffering the injury during a win against the Green Bay Packers on October 29.

"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…," Cousins wrote in a post shared on his X account at the time, which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.