Wisconsin Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Spot In The State

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state or around the Great Lakes like Wisconsin with a countless number of seafood spots.

24/7 Tempo looked at ratings and reviews from a variety of websites, such as Eater, Travel & Leisure and Thrillist, to find the best sushi in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in every state. According to the site, the best sushi place in all of Wisconsin is Spicy Tuna Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, a West Milwaukee restaurant that not only has "artfully presented sushi rolls," per its website, but also ramen, stir fry noodles and other Japanese dishes.

Spicy Tuna is located at 4823 W. National Avenue.