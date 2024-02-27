2 Men Found Guilty On All Counts In 2002 Murder Of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

"The violent loss of Mr. Mizell traumatized his family and devastated legions of Run-DMC fans around the world," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement. "Today's verdict cannot bring Mr. Mizell back but my sincere hope is that it brings some solace and closure to his family, his friends and all those who loved and appreciated him."



The trial began on January 29, which is four years after Jordan and Washington were initially hit with murder charges. Over the past few weeks, witnesses who previously feared retaliation decided to come forward and testify about what they saw on October 30, 2002. Prosecutors argued that Jordan and Washington plotted the murder after they discovered Mizell was allegedly going to cut them out of a major cocaine deal because a drug dealer, Ralph Mullgrav, refused to work with Washington.



Defense attorneys for both defendants argued a third man Jay Bryant, who was charged with Mizell's murder last year, was the true gunman. They also emphasized there was no physical evidence that implicated their clients. Bryant will face his charges during a trial set for next year.



Jordan and Washington both face 20 years to life in prison or the death penalty. Both men have indicated their plans to appeal. So far, neither Joseph

"Rev Run" Simmons nor Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C have commented on the verdict.