Black Effect Podcast Festival Returns To Atlanta With All-New Lineup

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will continue to celebrate some of the biggest names in the podcast game this year.



On Tuesday, February 27, Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia announced the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival will return to Pullman Yards in Atlanta for its second annual festival. Hosted by comedians Pretty Vee and B-Daht, the one-day event will feature live tapings of popular shows like Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious, Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie The King and Wallo plus more. There will also be several informative panel discussions like “How To Make Money in Podcasting and Build Brands” and “Shifting Podcast Content and Brand Partner Norms.”