Black Effect Podcast Festival Returns To Atlanta With All-New Lineup
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2024
The Black Effect Podcast Festival will continue to celebrate some of the biggest names in the podcast game this year.
On Tuesday, February 27, Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia announced the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival will return to Pullman Yards in Atlanta for its second annual festival. Hosted by comedians Pretty Vee and B-Daht, the one-day event will feature live tapings of popular shows like Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious, Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie The King and Wallo plus more. There will also be several informative panel discussions like “How To Make Money in Podcasting and Build Brands” and “Shifting Podcast Content and Brand Partner Norms.”
“We are proud to return to Atlanta for the second year in a row to showcase the talent across our network, and some of the biggest shows in podcasting,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “Through culture-defining storytelling, unique brand partnerships, compelling panel discussions, special live podcast recordings and more, we are inviting everyone to experience the power of The Black Effect and the many ways Black creators are driving the culture forward.”
Additional podcasts that will hit the stage include Pour Minds, The Baller Alert Show, Black Tech Green Money, WHOREible Decisions, and Deeply Well with Devi Brown featuring special guests Michelle Williams (Checking In) and Dr. Joy Harden-Bradford (Therapy for Black Girls). Williams' podcast was part of the inaugural lineup last year. She joined forces with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon of Reasonably Shady for their first-ever joint taping. The sold-out event also featured appearance by Big Facts, The 85 South Show and others.
The Black Effect Podcast Network is the leading platform for Black creators to raise their voices and be heard in the podcast space. It brings together the most influential and trusted voices in black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more. Launched in September 2020, the Black Effect Podcast Network has since debuted 37 shows, featuring a luminous roster of marquee talent and culture-shifting voices committed to enlightening, educating and entertaining audiences, curated by Charlamagne Tha God himself.
The 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival is happening Saturday, April 27. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 28 at 12 p.m. EST. For more information on ticket pricing and this year’s festival lineup, visit blackeffect.com/podcastfestival.