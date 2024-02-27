Former NFL First-Round Draft Pick Damon Arnette Arrested Again
By Jason Hall
February 27, 2024
Former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette was arrested in Texas last month for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful carrying of a firearm, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Clayton Holloway initially reported on Monday (February 26).
"A cautionary tale: Ex-#Raiders first-round pick CB Damon Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:30 am and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, per me and @HollowayNFLN. The previously unreported arrest was in Richardson, TX," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
A meth-related charge is considered a felony in the state of Texas, however, doesn't result in jail time if the suspect is carrying less than a single gram.
Attorneys representing Arnette, 27, a Dallas native, issued a statement to Rapoport on MonsY in response to the reported January arrest claiming Arnette was only arrested because he was "unable to provide law enforcement with his prescription for a lawful medication."
Arnette was selected by the Raiders at No. 19 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and made seven starts in 13 total appearances during his first two seasons. The former Ohio State standout made his last NFL appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before being arrested on assault charges for an incident on the Las Vegas strip and later drug charges in South Florida.
Arnette said he was hopeful to make his return to the league last August after one of his cases was resolved.
“If I’m blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I’m going to kill that,” he said last year, via the Associated Press. “I’ve learned a lot. I’m remorseful about everything. I appreciate and respect another opportunity. I’m a better man than I was.”