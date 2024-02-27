Former NFL First-Round Draft Pick Damon Arnette Arrested Again

Former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette was arrested in Texas last month for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful carrying of a firearm, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Clayton Holloway initially reported on Monday (February 26).

"A cautionary tale: Ex-#Raiders first-round pick CB Damon Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:30 am and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, per me and @HollowayNFLN. The previously unreported arrest was in Richardson, TX," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

A meth-related charge is considered a felony in the state of Texas, however, doesn't result in jail time if the suspect is carrying less than a single gram.