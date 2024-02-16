Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Report
By Jason Hall
February 16, 2024
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly been suspended two games for violating the NFL-NFL Players Association policy on performance-enhancing substances, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday (February 16).
"Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, league sources told ESPN. The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.
The Raiders were reportedly planning to move on from Garoppolo, 31, this offseason after benching him midway through the 2023 season and will now be able to do so without paying his guaranteed money agreed upon last offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The #Raiders have been in the market for a QB for 2024, with a potential move up in the draft and looking into the position in free agency. Moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo was always the plan. Now, they can do it without paying his guaranteed money," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders last March, but was benched in favor of rookie fourth-round draft pick Aidan O'Connell on the same day then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce -- who retained the full-time position last month -- was promoted amid the firing of Josh McDaniels.
Garoppolo went 3-3 in six starts this season, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, which included 126 yards and one interception on 10 of 21 passing in the Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8 prior to being benched.