Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Report

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly been suspended two games for violating the NFL-NFL Players Association policy on performance-enhancing substances, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday (February 16).

"Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, league sources told ESPN. The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The Raiders were reportedly planning to move on from Garoppolo, 31, this offseason after benching him midway through the 2023 season and will now be able to do so without paying his guaranteed money agreed upon last offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.