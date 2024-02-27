Police Release Videos Of Shooting, Police Response At Joel Osteen's Church

The Houston Police Department has released nearly 30 minutes of video footage from the shooting inside Joel Osteen's church. On February 11, 36-year-old Genesse Moreno walked into the church wearing a trenchcoat and armed with a rifle. She had her seven-year-old son with her.

Moreno opened fire on parishioners who were waiting for a Spanish-language mass to begin. Two off-duty police officers quickly jumped into action and fatally shot Moreno. Her seven-year-old son and another man were wounded.

Authorities have not said who shot Moreno's son. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The videos include surveillance footage and video from officers' body cameras. The footage shows people running in terror as Moreno opens fire.

The videos also show the two off-duty officers drawing their guns and running toward the gunshots.

Another video shows Moreno telling the officers they killed her son and then claiming she has a bomb.

"Stand down, I have a bomb. I have a (expletive) bomb," she warned the officers.

Officers ignored her warnings and opened fire, killing her. As they approached, they noticed she had something strapped to her chest and requested the bomb squad. However, no explosive devices were found.

Officials said that four minutes passed from the time the first shot was fired to when Moreno was fatally shot.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

"While we know there are unanswered questions, this is still an active investigation," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly examine all aspects of this incident."