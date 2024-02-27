Willie Nelson Teams Up With Rock Legend For Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson & Family are bringing a very special guest with them on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour this year: Bob Dylan. Together, they'll traverse the United States all summer with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Cellise, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, and Southern Avenue joining on select dates.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson said in a statement. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

Before the touring festival, Dylan plans to hit the road on a solo tour this spring. See a full list of those dates here and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates below.

Outlaw Festival Tour Dates

06-21 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^%

06-22 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^%

06-23 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^%

06-26 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^%

06-28 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^%

06-29 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^%

06-30 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^%

07-02 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^%

07-06 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^%

07-07 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ^%

07-29 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &@

07-31 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl &@

08-03 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre &@

08-04 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre &@

08-07 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater &@

08-09 Spokane, WA - One Spokane Stadium &@

08-10 George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre &>@

09-06 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater &*

09-07 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre &*

09-08 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &*

09-11 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center &*

09-12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center &*

09-14 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake &*

09-15 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre &*

09-17 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater &*

^ with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

% with Celisse

& with John Mellencamp

> with Billy Strings

@ with Brittney Spencer

* with Southern Avenue