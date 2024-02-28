Adele Postpones Residency 'On Doctors Orders': 'I'll Miss You Like Mad'

If you've got tickets to see Adele at her Las Vegas residency soon, you'll have to wait a bit longer now after the singer was forced to postpone several shows on her doctor's orders.

The "Easy On Me" singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 27) to announced that she is postponing the remaining weekends the current leg of her residency because she was put on vocal rest by her doctor after being sick and returning to work before she was fully healed.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she wrote in a statement. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."