Adele Shares Update On Her Next Album

It's been just over two years since Adele released her last album, 30. Now, the Grammy winner is sharing an update on her plans for new music. During a recent performance of her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, she revealed she's looking forward to going on tour again when her next album drops.

Adele told the crowd that she "really, really, really" loves performing in Vegas every night but is ready to hit the road and "come to wherever it is you live," she said per Consequence of Sound. However, and this won't come as a shock to her fans, Adele doesn't see herself releasing a new album anytime soon. "I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live," she assured the audience.

The singer-songwriter is known for taking her time on her albums. Since releasing her debut album 19 in 2008, Adele has taken longer and longer to return with new music. Her sophomore album 21 arrived three years after her debut, 25 came four years later, and fans waited six years for her most recent release, 30.



Adele has been performing her Weekends with Adele show since November 2022 and the residency is set to run until its final shows in June. On top of presumably needing a break once the residency comes to an end, it was reported last year that Adele has plans to launch her own cosmetics brand.