Illinois Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Illinois?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Illinois location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Illinois can be found at Au Cheval in Chicago. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the single and double burgers.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Au Cheval may not be a burger joint specifically, but the Chicago-based upscale diner is certainly heralded and loved for its top-notch rendition of the dish. With an exclusive first-come, first-serve, no-reservation approach, tourists and locals alike vie for the delicious beef patties. There are only two burgers on the menu — single and double. The single comes with two patties and the double with three, plus American cheese, dijonaise, pickles, and onions. You can also make it extra special by adding bacon and/or an egg."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.