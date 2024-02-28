Lawyer For Diddy's Latest Accuser Responds To Eye-Popping Claims In Lawsuit

"Victims of sexual assault respond to their trauma in very different ways," There is no uniformity in response to sexual trauma."



"Mr. Jones is a father and Christian," Blackburn added. "He was willing to sacrifice his rights concerning his assault, in an effort to protect his dignity and the dignity of his family. Mr. Combs was made aware of Mr. Jones' claim for assault from the moment Mr. Jones made his intentions to sue clear."



Blackburn explained Jones' GoFundMe page was to raise funds for his previous attorney who was hired to obtain the producer's publishing and royalty earnings from his work on Diddy's album. Blackburn said he got involved after Jones wanted to sue over his latest claims.



Among the slew of claims Jones made in the suit, one allegation in particular appears to have been debunked. Jones alleged that Diddy forced him to watch a video of Stevie J having sex with another man, and included screenshots of the video in question. Not only did Stevie J flat out denied the claims (and is considering legal action against Jones), but a gay adult porn star named "Knockout" also came forward and claimed he's the man in the video. Blackburn said the video was provided to Jones from Combs. He also said Jones is "sticking to his story that Diddy told him it was Stevie J."

