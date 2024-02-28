Massachusetts Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Massachusetts?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Massachusetts location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Massachusetts can be found at Tasty Burger located throughout the state. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try The Big Tasty.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Tasty Burger is a chain of burger joints located in Massachusetts. There are three Boston locations and two in Cambridge. The chain opened in 2010 and quickly became a local favorite. The classic Tasty Burger option was even the official burger for the Boston Red Sox for six years. There are four basic burger options, plus some special menu items. The Big Tasty comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and their signature Tasty sauce. Other options include Spicy Jalapeno, Rise ‘N Shine, and Mushroom, plus a turkey burger and veggie option."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.