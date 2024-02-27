Massachusetts Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of Massachusetts is Martha's Vineyard.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"New England summers are glorious, and there's nowhere better to spend them than Martha's Vineyard, an exceptionally beautiful resort island just south of Cape Cod. First and foremost, enjoy incredible beaches, dunes, and wetland preserves, from the crashing waves of South Beach to the towering clay cliffs of Aquinnah. The Vineyard also contains six towns, which all boast handsome, historic architecture, notably the storybook "Gingerbread Houses" of Oak Bluffs; delectable seafood restaurants; and resplendent hotels and palatial waterfront estates."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.