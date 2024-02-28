Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son Arrested, Faces 22 Charges

Boebert, who turns 19 in March, was previously given a "careless driving causing bodily injury" ticket after flipping his father's SUV into a creek bed, which resulted in his 19-year-old friend being injured, in 2022. The teenager was ordered to attend an "Alive at 25" driver's awareness program as part of a plea deal, which dropped the case down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket, however, failed to make his scheduled April 2023 court appearance.

A bench warrant was issued for Boebert, who eventually called the court and requested his hearing be moved to a later date, which he would then attend virtually while reportedly sending in his "Alive at 25" completion certificate, Westword.com reported in May 2023.

Last month, Tyler's father, Jayson, was arrested in relation to an incident in which he allegedly shoved his son and dug his thumb into the teen's mouth as if he was "going to pull his tooth out," according to an arrest warrant obtained by the New York Post. Jayson Boebert's arrest came three days after an alleged incident at the former couple's Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, that resulted in him calling police on his ex-wife and claiming "domestic violence."

Rep. Boebert was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband -- which also prohibited him from coming near their three younger children but excluding Tyler because he's an adult -- earlier this month after she claimed Jayson threatened to harm her and himself during a 14-month span. In December, Rep. Boebert announced her decision to drop out of an upcoming race for her current congressional seat representing Colorado's 3rd District in 2024 and will instead run for the more Republican-friendly 4th District.