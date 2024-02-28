Tim Wakefield's Widow Dies Less Than 5 Months After His Death

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of late former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died, her family announced in a statement shared on the Red Sox's social media accounts Wednesday (February 28).

Stacy was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to NBC Boston, and died less than five months after her husband passed away from brain cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the statement reads. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken. We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."