Tim Wakefield's Widow Dies Less Than 5 Months After His Death
By Jason Hall
February 28, 2024
Stacy Wakefield, the widow of late former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died, her family announced in a statement shared on the Red Sox's social media accounts Wednesday (February 28).
Stacy was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to NBC Boston, and died less than five months after her husband passed away from brain cancer.
"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the statement reads. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken. We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."
Tim Wakefield died on October 1 at the age of 57.
"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family," the Red Sox said in a statement shared at the time.
Wakefield, a knuckleball specialist, pitched in the majors for 19 seasons, which included 17 with the Red Sox organization, winning two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 and making an All-Star appearance in 2009. The Florida native finished his career with a 200-180 record, 4.41 ERA and 2,156 strikeouts.