White Powder Spills Out Of Envelope Addressed To Judge In Trump Case
By Jason Hall
February 28, 2024
A suspicious white powder was spotted spilling out of an envelope addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron, the Manhattan Supreme Court judge who recently oversaw the New York civil fraud case involving former President Donald Trump, Wednesday (February 28) morning.
The substance was discovered at 9:30 a.m. ET after it spilled on the pants of a New York State Court officer, police confirmed to the New York Post. Both the New York Police Department's Emergency Services Unit and the New York City Fire Department responded to the scene after the substance was found, authorities confirmed.
The courthouse reportedly wasn't evacuated and deemed safe as of Wednesday afternoon. The substance had not yet been identified at the time of publication.
Engoron, who levied a $355 million fine against Trump earlier this month, was not exposed to the substance. Two other individuals were exposed and isolated upon its discovery, however, refused medical attention.
NEW: Suspicious white powder spilled out of envelope addressed to Justice Engoron this morning, sources tell @Law360, prompting emergency response. Two are isolated. Judge not exposed. (@rscharf_ 📸) pic.twitter.com/0HvznxQhUE— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) February 28, 2024
New York State Attorney General Letitia James also reportedly received a suspicious envelope at her office in Albany, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Post shortly after its initial report. The office of Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw Trump's separate defamation case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll in the Southern District of New York, was also considered to be on high alert following the incident, sources confirmed to the Post.