"You never know what somebody's reality will be when they walk out of this building," Drake said to the crowd. "Rest in peace to that young mother and her child."



The two women were struck by a reckless driver who was allegedly driving over 70 mph while speeding through several blocks, according to TMZ. Footage of the incident shows the moment when suspect Monte Henderson blew through the stop light and hit another car before he hit Alyssa Cordova and her mother Laticha Bracero. Bracero was pronounced dead on the scene and Cordova passed away at a hospital later that night. Police found Henderson shortly after the incident occurred and arrested him.



Henderson is facing two charges of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter. He reportedly posted his $20,000 bail and was released from custody. Prosecutors initially asked a judge to keep him locked up, but their request was denied. See the footage of the incident below.