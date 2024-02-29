Drake Pays Tribute To Mother & Daughter Who Were Killed After His Show
By Tony M. Centeno
February 29, 2024
Drake took some time out to honor two fans of his fans who were killed after they left his show in St. Louis.
On Tuesday, February 27, the OVO Sound founder hit the stage for his "It's All A Blur - Big As The What?" tour stop in Buffalo. During his set, Drizzy decided to honor 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova after they tragically passed away after they were struck by a car while leaving the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on February 14. The "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper asked the audience to show some love to one another before he paid tribute to the deceased women.
Drake pays respect to the mother & daughter that were tragically killed after his St. Louis show 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pcfA0NXzlq— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 28, 2024
"You never know what somebody's reality will be when they walk out of this building," Drake said to the crowd. "Rest in peace to that young mother and her child."
The two women were struck by a reckless driver who was allegedly driving over 70 mph while speeding through several blocks, according to TMZ. Footage of the incident shows the moment when suspect Monte Henderson blew through the stop light and hit another car before he hit Alyssa Cordova and her mother Laticha Bracero. Bracero was pronounced dead on the scene and Cordova passed away at a hospital later that night. Police found Henderson shortly after the incident occurred and arrested him.
Henderson is facing two charges of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter. He reportedly posted his $20,000 bail and was released from custody. Prosecutors initially asked a judge to keep him locked up, but their request was denied. See the footage of the incident below.