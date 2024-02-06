Lil Durk Joins Drake & J. Cole On Their 'It's All A Blur Tour'

The announcement comes days after Lil Durk won his first-ever Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to his collaboration with J. Cole "All My Life" from his Almost Healed album. Durk said he hit up the Dreamville founder shortly after he found out about his big win.



"I texted him," Durk said. "He's excited. You know he's on the road. He's on tour so shout out to J. Cole. Shout out to Dr. Luke. It's a blessing to be here."



Lil Durk's addition to Drake an J. Cole's tour couldn't come at a better time. He's set to hit the road with the "First Person Shooter" rappers right before his next project is expected to drop. Durk has been teasing his forthcoming Love Songs For The Streets 3 for the past few weeks. Last month, he shared a snippet from a song that's expected to be on the project. As if that's not enough, Durk also revealed his plans to make a joint album with country singer Morgan Wallen.



“It’s gonna be a collab album soon,” Durk told Entertainment Tonight. “So that means I’ll see you again next year.”



Durk hasn't confirmed a release date for neither the collaborative project nor Love Songs For The Streets 3. However, fans think he'll drop the latter album in February.