Kanye West Demands Kim Kardashian Take Kids Out Of 'Fake School'

"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate," he continued. "My two oldest know they daddy is."



Some of Ye's message stems from a line in his new hit song "Carnival" featuring Rich The Kid off his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. The Chicago rapper ends his verse by rapping "Got my kids in a fake school, we ain't—" before the chorus cuts him off.



This isn't the first time Ye has sounded off about his children's education. Back in 2022, the controversial artist revealed the name of their kids' school during one of his rants on social media. At the time, Ye had already launched his Donda Academy and aired out his frustrations about his children not attending his school even though it wasn't accredited. Kim refused to enroll them there full time, but Ye claimed they had come to a compromise.



“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” Ye wrote on social media. “Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir."



The latest update comes just a few weeks after the former couple were on the path to making peace for the sake of their children. US Weekly previously reported Kim and Kanye had established "an amicable relationship based solely on their kids." A source close to the situation told the outlet that they were staying out of each other's personal lives and had gotten over all of their previous "challenges."



So far, Kim has not publicly responded to Ye's new demands.