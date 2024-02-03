Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Making Amends

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, despite their past tumultuous relationship, seem to be finding common ground as exes.

According to an exclusive source, their amicable relationship is primarily centered around their shared commitment to their children. While Kim and Kanye may not always agree, their focus on their kids, particularly North's happy relationship with Bianca Censori, takes precedence. The source emphasizes that what happens in their personal lives is not Kim's concern, and similarly, Kanye respects her privacy.

Recently, the former couple was seen together at Nobu in Los Angeles with their daughter North and her friends. The insider notes that as parents to four children, there are occasions when they attend the same events for the kids or come together for their sake.

Despite the complexities of their relationship history, they've managed to overcome challenges and communicate maturely.

The source adds that, although their relationship has been rocky, Kim is content with the current state of affairs.

After eight years together, Kim and Kanye parted ways in January 2021, living separate lives for several months. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, and their co-parenting journey faced challenges due to Kanye's controversial social media presence.

Even though they hold their differences, they have consistently shown up for their children, attending events together like their son Saint's basketball game. This commitment to shared parenting, even when seated separately, reflects their dedication to providing a positive environment for their family.