Meek Mill Drops His New 'HEATHENISM' EP With Fivio Foreign & Future

Meek has been pretty active in the studio lately. Following the release of his collaborative LP with Rozay, Meek teamed up with Fivio for their song "Same 24" for the New York rapper's recent project Pain & Love 2. His song with Ross and French Montana "Millionaire Row" also appeared on French's latest album Mac & Cheese 5.



The Philly native's new project was announced on Wednesday. Before he confirmed the EP's release, Meek hopped on X/Twitter to fight off the allegations that were made about him and Diddy in <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SnqJR0jlCQg?si=N0WE-6IN7_1cGNnU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe> He responded to blogger Akademiks, who pointed out the accuser Rodney Jones' claim that Diddy told him he had sex with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." He flat out denied the allegations.



"Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you!" Meek wrote. "It’s gonna have a combination to it tho!



"I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly," he added. "Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol."



Listen to Meek Mill's new project below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE