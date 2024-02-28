Meek Mill Responds To Rumors From Lawsuit Against Diddy & Teases New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
February 28, 2024
Meek Mill announced his upcoming project and addressed the rumors stemming from the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.
On Wednesday, February 28, the Philadelphia native hopped on Twitter and immediately addressed everyone who spread a disturbing allegation made by producer Rodney Jones, who sued Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly sexually assaulting him. Meek began by taking aim at Akademiks, who went viral for pointing out details that seemingly allege the Dream Chasers founder had sex with Combs.
"Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you!" Meek wrote. "It’s gonna have a combination to it tho!
Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you! It’s gonna have a combination to it tho!— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
In the lawsuit filed earlier this week, Jones alleged Diddy told him he had engaged in sexual activity with "rapper⁵ (REDACTED), R&B singer⁶ (REDACTED), and Stevie J". In the footnotes, the legal documents clarify that subject 5 is "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj" and the R&B singer "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency." After Ak and other fans connected the dots, Meek went in and denied the allegations.
"I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly," Meek wrote. "Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol."
"The 2 things they say … we snitching or we gay," he continued. "We generating 100’s of millions from music it’s not a coincidence we all gay and snitches …. They are powering this stuff even if it’s fake! The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community…. I own this music that drop tomar play it!!!!!"
Meek also shared the plans to release his new project HEATHENISM. The five-track project will have new collaborations with Fivio Foreign and Future. His follow-up to Flamerz 5 arrives on February 29.
"This why they dropping hate campaigns," Meek continued. "Ima drop ever 2 weeks on they ask and use my voice over this internet glitching shit! I own this round of music also … them corny ass internet campaign not strong enough to stop this haaa."
Check out the teaser for the project and the rest of his response to the rumors below.
I’m independent they know I drop tomar trying to damage control … where I’m— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
From people die for playing with a man’s name -hesthanism- pic.twitter.com/hnYV0n4Nbi
The way you niggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird https://t.co/0WLuyCDhIu— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man … who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can’t stop its few groups! lol— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
Get me his addy ima shoot a full production music video in front of his house! lol seriously get me that one in nj!!!!!— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
He’s an alcoholic with no life talking to kids on a computer… normal kids watch Kai … adin ..Wallo gillie …..you a sick old black man with no life achievements trying to destroy black men because you envy us as men— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
Was you sex trafficking women? Tf wrong wit you Brody https://t.co/aFRGTcpxzw— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
Let’s find the real lawsuit to make sure it’s mo computer generated …. It’s obvious I’m going indecent yall gonna see a lot of bad press about me! I’m going against the system they see it’s wide open! We have a whole new system— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024
This computer generated shit really deep faking yall to try destroy all the top place winners …. Most people not smart enough to out beat the a computer they sheep! I can’t be destroyed through a computer I’m too outside— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024