Meek Mill Responds To Rumors From Lawsuit Against Diddy & Teases New Music

By Tony M. Centeno

February 28, 2024

Meek Mill
Photo: Getty Images

Meek Mill announced his upcoming project and addressed the rumors stemming from the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.

On Wednesday, February 28, the Philadelphia native hopped on Twitter and immediately addressed everyone who spread a disturbing allegation made by producer Rodney Jones, who sued Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly sexually assaulting him. Meek began by taking aim at Akademiks, who went viral for pointing out details that seemingly allege the Dream Chasers founder had sex with Combs.

"Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you!" Meek wrote. "It’s gonna have a combination to it tho!

In the lawsuit filed earlier this week, Jones alleged Diddy told him he had engaged in sexual activity with "rapper⁵ (REDACTED), R&B singer⁶ (REDACTED), and Stevie J". In the footnotes, the legal documents clarify that subject 5 is "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj" and the R&B singer "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency." After Ak and other fans connected the dots, Meek went in and denied the allegations.

"I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly," Meek wrote. "Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol."

"The 2 things they say … we snitching or we gay," he continued. "We generating 100’s of millions from music it’s not a coincidence we all gay and snitches …. They are powering this stuff even if it’s fake! The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community…. I own this music that drop tomar play it!!!!!"

Meek also shared the plans to release his new project HEATHENISM. The five-track project will have new collaborations with Fivio Foreign and Future. His follow-up to Flamerz 5 arrives on February 29.

"This why they dropping hate campaigns," Meek continued. "Ima drop ever 2 weeks on they ask and use my voice over this internet glitching shit! I own this round of music also … them corny ass internet campaign not strong enough to stop this haaa."

Check out the teaser for the project and the rest of his response to the rumors below.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.