Meek Mill Responds To Rumors From Lawsuit Against Diddy & Teases New Music

In the lawsuit filed earlier this week, Jones alleged Diddy told him he had engaged in sexual activity with "rapper⁵ (REDACTED), R&B singer⁶ (REDACTED), and Stevie J". In the footnotes, the legal documents clarify that subject 5 is "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj" and the R&B singer "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency." After Ak and other fans connected the dots, Meek went in and denied the allegations.



"I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly," Meek wrote. "Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol."



"The 2 things they say … we snitching or we gay," he continued. "We generating 100’s of millions from music it’s not a coincidence we all gay and snitches …. They are powering this stuff even if it’s fake! The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community…. I own this music that drop tomar play it!!!!!"



Meek also shared the plans to release his new project HEATHENISM. The five-track project will have new collaborations with Fivio Foreign and Future. His follow-up to Flamerz 5 arrives on February 29.



"This why they dropping hate campaigns," Meek continued. "Ima drop ever 2 weeks on they ask and use my voice over this internet glitching shit! I own this round of music also … them corny ass internet campaign not strong enough to stop this haaa."



Check out the teaser for the project and the rest of his response to the rumors below.