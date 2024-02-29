ScHoolboy Q Releases His Anticipated Sixth Studio Album 'Blue Lips'

"I LOVE YALL MAN. THANK YOU 🙏 BLUE LIPS EVERYWHERE," Q posted to X/Twitter after the album dropped.



ScHoolboy Q sets the tone for his most soulful album yet with his guitar-laced intro "Funny Guy" followed by his punk-rock collaboration with Rico Nasty "Pop." After he pays homage to himself on "THank god 4 me," Q continues with other unique tracks like "Love Birds" and "Movie." The second half of the album hits the hardest with incredible tracks like "oHio" featuring Freddie Gibbs, "Foux" with Ab-Soul and The Alchemist-produced "Lost Times."



Blue Lips arrives five years after his previous album CrasH Talk. He announced the album at the top of February and revealed the tracklist without the features. Afterward, he released "Yeern 101" and previewed other tracks like "Blueslides" and "Back n Love" with Devin Malik.



Listen to ScHoolboy Q's new album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

