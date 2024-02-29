Swimmer Stripped Of ACC Title For Celebration: Officials 'Ruining' Sport

A North Carolina State swimmer who was stripped of his Atlantic Coast Conference title over the weekend due to a celebrating with a teammate, claimed "grumpy old officials" were "ruining the sport of swimming" in a post shared on social media.

Senior Owen Lloyd, 22, who recorded a time of 14.37.04 during the 1,650-yard freestyle competition at the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday (February 24), shared a statement on his Instagram account following the controversy.

“Don’t stop celebrating. Embrace your emotions and let them flow. Sports are beautiful; the hard work, dedication, and commitment that goes into a single meet, game, match, race is oftentimes hidden. Swimming is no different and yet it is one of the only sports where we are sometimes told to bottle this up and not show how much a moment means to someone. If we want this sport that means so much to us to grow and expand beyond the limitations that are placed on it we should not inhibit these feelings. Let. Swimming. Be. Fun,” the post stated.