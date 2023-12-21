FSU To Begin Process Of ACC Departure Amid CFB Playoff Controversy: Report

Florida State University is reportedly set to begin its process to leave the Athletic Coast Conference, multiple sources confirmed toYahoo Sports Senior College Football Reporter Ross Dellenger on Thursday (December 21).

FSU's Board of Trustees reportedly plan to meet on Friday (December 22) to discuss the Seminoles' conference future, which comes weeks after the football team was snubbed from the College Football Playoff, despite finishing the 2023 regular season with an undefeated record.

"At a meeting Friday, FSU Board of Trustees will discuss the Seminoles’ conference future, and the result of the meeting is expected to produce a legal filing serving as an initial step in an exit from ACC’s Grant-of-Rights, sources tell @YahooSports," Dellenger wrote on his X account Thursday. "With FSU Board approval, legal experts believe that the school will seek a 'declaratory judgement action' in an effort to have a judge rule that it is not bound by the ACC's Grant-of-Rights. Such a ruling could open the door for more programs to exit."