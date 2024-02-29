Tennessee Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of Tennessee is Dyer's Burgers in Memphis. This popular restaurant has been around for more than a century, and has serving up simple but incredibly delicious burgers ever since — even using the same grease from when they first began!

Dyer's Burgers is located at 205 Beale Street.

Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:

"Located right on Beale Street in the heart of Memphis, Dyer's Burgers offers a literal taste of history through their burgers. The burger joint was founded in 1912, and the chefs cook their burgers in the same grease they used back when they opened (after careful straining, of course). The menu includes wings and chicken tenders, but as burgers go, the only variations you can choose from are cheese or no cheese, or if you'd like a single, double, or triple stack. The burgers come with just mustard, pickles, onions, and black pepper."

