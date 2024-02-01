2 Tennessee Eateries Crowed Among The South's 'Most Beloved Burger Joints'

You can't go wrong with a good burger, and fortunately there is no shortage of restaurants around the country dishing out tasty takes on the classic, no matter if you want something extra meaty like double with bacon or a vegetarian-friendly black bean or mushroom burger.

Southern Living searched for delicious burger joints around the South and compiled a list of 20 must-try restaurants that would make any burger lover incredibly happy. Two restaurants in Tennessee even made the cut!

According to the site, Dyer's Burgers in Memphis and Brown's Diner in Nashville were crowned among the absolute best burger joints in the South. Here is what the site had to say:

"The tradition behind the burgers griddled up at Dyer's Burgers is unlike any you'll ever hear. Elmer 'Doc' Dyer opened a café in 1912, where these burgers were first sold. As legend has it, the secret to his recipe was straining and recycling his cooking grease. More than 100 years later, the burgers are still cooked in that very same grease that's ladled into custom-made cast iron skillets that each hold up to 75 burgers at a time. Visit Beale Street for the music, and stay for the burgers."

"For a Nashville dining experience that's as authentic as they come, seek out Brown's Diner. More dive than restaurant, with wood-paneled walls, neon beer signs, and a wraparound bar, Brown's has been rocking and rolling in the Music City since it started in mule-drawn trolley car back in 1927. The burgers are legendary, the beer is always cold, and if you're lucky enough to dine on a live music night, the atmosphere can't be beat."

Check out Southern Living's full list to see more of the most beloved burger joints around the South.