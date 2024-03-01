Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Pokes Fun Of Bassists In Hilarious Instagram Post
By Katrina Nattress
March 1, 2024
The guys in blink-182 have made a name for themselves by not taking themselves seriously, and no matter how much they age, they still haven't really grown up (and we love them for that!).
Mark Hoppus' latest joke was geared toward himself (and bassists everywhere). He shared a carousel post on Instagram with photos of him counting to four. "As a bass player, this is the highest I can count," he captioned the post.
Hoppus was up to more hijinks last weekend when he trolled fans going into a Taylor Swift show (who happened to be playing in Melbourne, Australia the same night as blink). "I'm about to go on stage and I'm really disappointed in everybody here because this is the Taylor Swift show," he said in the clip. "You should have gone to see blink! Could've seen blink-182 tonight. Just saying."
Blink are taking their tour to North America this summer. See Hoppus' latest hilarious Instagram post and a full list of North American tour dates below.
Blink-182 2024 North American tour dates
06-20 Orlando, FL - Amway Center !
06-21 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center !
06-24 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center !
06-25 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena !
06-27 Denver, CO - Ball Arena !
06-30 San Diego, CA - Petco Park !
07-02 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena !
07-03 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena !
07-06 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium !
07-08 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center !
07-09 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center !
07-11 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center !
07-13 Portland, OR - Moda Center !
07-14 Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre !
07-21 Queens, NY - Citi Field !
07-23 Boston, MA - Fenway Park !
07-24 Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre !
07-26 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center !
07-27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena !
07-29 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena !
07-30 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena !
08-01 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena !
08-02 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse !
08-06 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center !
08-07 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum !
08-09 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center !
08-10 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center !
08-12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena !
08-13 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !
08-15 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre !$
@ with Rise Against
! with Pierce the Veil
$ with Alexisonfire