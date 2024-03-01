Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Pokes Fun Of Bassists In Hilarious Instagram Post

The guys in blink-182 have made a name for themselves by not taking themselves seriously, and no matter how much they age, they still haven't really grown up (and we love them for that!).

Mark Hoppus' latest joke was geared toward himself (and bassists everywhere). He shared a carousel post on Instagram with photos of him counting to four. "As a bass player, this is the highest I can count," he captioned the post.

Hoppus was up to more hyjinksHoppus was up to more hijinks last weekend when he trolled fans going into a Taylor Swift show (who happened to be playing in Melbourne, Australia the same night as blink). "I'm about to go on stage and I'm really disappointed in everybody here because this is the Taylor Swift show," he said in the clip. "You should have gone to see blink! Could've seen blink-182 tonight. Just saying."

Blink are taking their tour to North America this summer. See Hoppus' latest hilarious Instagram post and a full list of North American tour dates below.