Eagles Releasing Recently Acquired Former All-Pro: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly releasing former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans less than five months ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday (March 1).

"Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, per source. Eagles acquired Byard from the Titans last October in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft along with safety Terrell Edmunds," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Byard, 30, appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 75 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections after starting in the Titans' first six games of the 2023 season prior to the trade.