Eagles Releasing Recently Acquired Former All-Pro: Report
By Jason Hall
March 1, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly releasing former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans less than five months ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday (March 1).
"Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, per source. Eagles acquired Byard from the Titans last October in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft along with safety Terrell Edmunds," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Byard, 30, appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 75 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections after starting in the Titans' first six games of the 2023 season prior to the trade.
The Eagles struggled during their final stretch of the 2023 NFL season, losing five of their last six games, which included back-to-back losses to the Arizona Cardinals and NFC East Division rival New York Giants, both of whom had losing records, in Weeks 17 and 18. Philadelphia was later eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blowout loss during the NFC Wild Card round.
Byard was a First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2017 -- having tied current Eagles cornerback Darius Slay for the most interceptions among all NFL players -- and 2021.