Iconic Destination Named The Best Vacation Spot In Washington

Picking a travel destination depends on what you're looking for. Scenic getaways, nature retreats, sprawling theme parks, and charming towns are just some of the many options for tourists craving a fulfilling trip. Then there are just some destinations that manage to tick all the boxes for a perfect vacation. These exciting locations manage to attract all kinds of travelers and keep locals entertained all year round.

If you're interested in those locales, Explore revealed every state's top vacation spot. According to their roundup, the San Juan Islands are the best place to visit in Washington State!

Visitors have nothing but praise for this beloved region. People can look forward to delightful towns, pods of orcas poking out of the water, ferries to different islands, and other avenues for entertainment. Writers detailed what makes the San Juan Islands a wonderful travel option:

"Just a short trip from the bustle of Seattle are the San Juan Islands, a Pacific Northwest paradise. The archipelago of over 450 islands offers thousands of acres of mountains, forests, lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and farms. In busy Friday Harbor, you'll also find galleries, museums, inns, theaters, a sculpture park, and an alpaca farm. The islands offer all types of terrain for hiking and biking, as well as coastlines for kayaking and spotting whales, dolphins, porpoises, sea lions, seals, and more."