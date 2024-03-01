Keith Richards Shares Cover Of Lou Reed Classic: 'I Miss Him And His Dog'

Lou Reed would be 82 on March 2, and to celebrate his birthday Keith Richards shared a cover of "I'm Waiting For The Man."

“To me, Lou stood out. The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC!" the Rolling Stones guitarist wrote in a statement. "I miss him and his dog.” In addition to the song, he also shared a corresponding video with studio footage of Richards recording the track.

Richards' version of "I'm Waiting For The Man" will be featured on The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed, which comes out on Record Store Day (April 20). Listen to the cover and see the full Lou Reed tribute album track list below.