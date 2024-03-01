Keith Richards Shares Cover Of Lou Reed Classic: 'I Miss Him And His Dog'
By Katrina Nattress
March 1, 2024
Lou Reed would be 82 on March 2, and to celebrate his birthday Keith Richards shared a cover of "I'm Waiting For The Man."
“To me, Lou stood out. The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC!" the Rolling Stones guitarist wrote in a statement. "I miss him and his dog.” In addition to the song, he also shared a corresponding video with studio footage of Richards recording the track.
Richards' version of "I'm Waiting For The Man" will be featured on The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed, which comes out on Record Store Day (April 20). Listen to the cover and see the full Lou Reed tribute album track list below.
The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed Track List
1. Keith Richards – “I’m Waiting For The Man”
2. Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – “I Can’t Stand It”
3. Rufus Wainwright – “Perfect Day”
4. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – “I’m So Free”
5. Bobby Rush – “Sally Can’t Dance”
6. Rickie Lee Jones – “Walk on the Wild Side”
7. The Afghan Whigs – “I Love You, Suzanne”
8. Mary Gauthier – “Coney Island Baby”
9. Lucinda Williams – “Legendary Hearts”
10. Automatic – “New Sensations”
11. Rosanne Cash – “Magician”
12. Brogan Bentley – “The Power Of The Heart”