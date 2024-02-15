Record Store Day Unveils 2024 Releases: See The Full List

Record Store Day will be back for its 17th year on April 20, 2024, and as always the offerings are an audiophile's dream come true. Rock icons like The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Roger Waters, and more are releasing special edition LPs of some of their biggest hits, and this year's ambassador, Paramore, are releasing their remix album Re: This Is Why on vinyl for the first time ever.

The trio announced they were RSD 2024 ambassadors last week amid buzz that they could be breaking up. "After a long career in the music industry we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience)," the band wrote on social media. "Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent records stores — a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet."

See the full list of RSD 2024 releases below.

Record Store Day 2024 Releases

100 Gecs - Snake Eyes ( 10" Picture Disc )

10000 Maniacs - Playing Favorites ( 2XLP Opaque Red Vinyl

101 Strings - Astro-Sounds From Beyond The Year 2000 ( 1LP Blue Vinyl )

1975 - The 1975 Live At Gorilla ( 2LP )

86TVs - You Don't Have To Be Yourself ( 10" Black Vinyl EP )

94 East Featuring Prince - The Legendary Recordings, 1975-1985 ( 3LPs )

Aggrovators - Dubbing at King Tubbys ( Red Vinyl 2LP )

Aggrovators - Dubbing at King Tubbys Vol 2 ( Blue Vinyl 2LP )

Ahmad Jamal - Live at Bubba's ( 1LP black vinyl )

Air - Kelly Watch The Stars ( 12" Picture Disc )

Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) - Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) ( Coloured LP in gatefold sleeve )

The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid ‘Work in Progress’ ( 1xLP )

Alberto Baldan Bembo - The Soul of“Ali” Ben Djamballa ( LP blue vinyl )

Alborosie - Dub Pirate ( White Orange Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve )

Alex Chilton - Cliches ( LP )

Alison Goldfrapp - The Love Reinvention ( 2LP Black )

Amancio D’Silva - Reflections ( LP + DIGITAL )

Anne Briggs - Anne Briggs ( LP + 7" )

Apocalyptica - Worlds Collide (Deluxe Edition) ( Numbered, Marbled Vinyl 2LP )

April March / Kelley Stoltz - April March Sings Kelley Stoltz ( 12" )

Art Tatum - Jewels In The Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings ( 3XLP )

As December Falls - As December Falls ( Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP )

As December Falls - Happier ( Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP )

Ashaye - Dreaming / What's This World Coming To ( 12" )

Ashby - Power Ballads ( LP )

Ashnikko - Demidevil ( 1LP )

At The Drive-In - In/Casino/Out ( LP )

At The Gates - Slaughter Of The Soul ( 12" LP )

Ateez - WORLD EP.FIN : WILL ( LP+7" )

Average White Band - Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 (RSD 2024) ( LP )

Azymuth - Jazz Carnival ( 12" )

Barclay James Harvest - Barclay James Harvest & Other Short Stories ( LP )

Be Bop Deluxe - Futurama (Stephen Tayler mix) ( LP )

Beat - Wha’ppen? (Expanded Edition) ( 2LP, color vinyl )

Bebe Rexha - All Your Fault: Parts 1 & 2 ( 1LP (3 Different Color Variants) )

Bevis Frond - Live at the Great American Music Hall ( 2XLP )

Big Country - Why The Long Face ( 1LP Tourquoise )

Bill Evans Trio - Everybody Digs Bill Evans ( LP )

Billie Marten - As Long As (EP) ( 10" )

Billy Bragg - Bloke On Bloke ( 1xLP )

Birdmask - Tristan ( 12" EP )

Black Delta Movement - In Acetate ( 12" EP )

Black Sabbath - Paranoid ( 1LP splatter )

Black Watch - The Morning Papers Have Given Us The Vapours ( LP )

Blessed Madonna - Have Mercy EP ( 1LP )

Bloc Party - The High Life EP ( 12" EP - Splatter )

Blue Aeroplanes - Beatsongs (Expanded Edition) ( 2LP, 140g clear vinyl, gatefold sleeve )

"Blues Pills - Birthday / Don't You Love It ( 1LP Red &

White Marble )"

Blur - Parlklife (Zoetrope LP) ( Zoetrope LP )

Bob Frank - Broke Again--The Lost Recordings (Limited Wine Red Vinyl Edition) ( LP Vinyl )

Boogie Down Productions - Poetry/ 9mm Goes Bang ( 7" )

Brian Poole & The Tremeloes - Twist & Shout ( 7" Yellow Vinyl )

Brother Jack McDuff - Ain't No Sunshine ( Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 4-page booklet )

Bryan Ferry - The Right Stuff ( 12" EP - Blue )

Buena Vista Social Club - Buena Vista Social Club ( 1LP Gold )

Caitlin Rose - The Stand In ( LP )

Cannonball Adderley - Burnin In Bordeaux - Live in France 1969 ( 180g 2LP with booklet )

Cannonball Adderley - Poppin in Paris: Live at the Olympia 1972 ( 180g 2LP with booklet )

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - The Spotlight Kid (Deluxe Edition) ( 2LP, milky clear vinyl )

Carol Douglas - The Disco Sound of Carol Douglas ( 1LP coloured vinyl )

Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony ( LP )

Celeste - Everyday ( 7" Single )

Charlatans - Indian Rope ( 12" Pic Disc )

Charlie Watts - Live At Fulham Town Hall ( 1LP Black )

Cheech & Chong - Up In Smoke ( 1LP, Green/smoke black vinyl )

Chet Baker & Jack Sheldon - Chet Baker / Jack Sheldon - The Lost Studio Album ( 1LP )

Chills - The Lost EP ( LP )

China Burton - You Don't Care (About Our Love) ( 12" )

Chris Isaak - Beyond The Sun (The Complete Collection) ( 2-LP colored vinyl in gatefold sleeve with printed sleeves and insert with Chris' drawings )

Chris White Experience - The Best Of ( LP )

Christophe - Les Mots Bleus ( 12" Blue )

Clement Bushay and Carl Bert - Reggae for lovers ( LP )

Cockney Rejects - Rejects Rarities ( LP )

Come - Eleven:Eleven (Deluxe Edition) ( LP + 7" )

Cramps - Ultra Twist (30th Ann.) ( 12" )

Cranberries - Bury The Hatchet (The Complete Sessions) (RSD 2024) ( 2LP )

Cure - The Top - 40th Anniversary Picture Disc ( pic disc )

Daft Punk - Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 555 ( 12" Single Black Vinyl )

Damage - Recorded Live Off the Board At CBGB ( LP )

Dandy Warhols - Live at Levitation ( 12" )

Das Koolies - Das Koolies Remixed ( 12" )

Dave Allison - Conscious Dream ( 2LP )

David Bowie - Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) ( 1LP, 180g Black Vinyl )

David Sylvian & Nine Horses - Snow Borne Sorrow ( LP )

De La Soul - Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 ( LP - 140 gram, tan vinyl, in a custom printed sleeve & jacket )

De La Soul - Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 ( CD in a 4 panel CD slipcase )

Deacon Blue - Peace Will Come ( 1xLP )

Dead By Sunrise - Out Of Ashes ( 2LP Colour Vinyl )

Dead Horse - Dead Horse Tapes - Blown Away ( LP )

Dead Or Alive - The Pete Hammond Hi-Nrg Remixes (RSD 2024) ( 2LP )

Def Leppard - Live At Leadmill ( 2 LP Silver Vinyl )

Delia Derbyshire - Inventions for Radio ( 6 CD Box )

Devin The Dude - Acoustic Levitation ( 2LP )

Dexys x Dutch Uncles - Dance With Me ( 12" )

DITZ X Heavy Lungs - DITZ X Heavy Lungs Live at The BBC ( Pink and Green Splatter 12" with trading card )

Divorce - Heady Metal ( 12' Vinyl )

Doctor Who - Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ( PD )

Dolores O'Riordan - Are You Listening ( 2LP White )

Dome City Orchestra Feat Delisha - Dig It! (Extended/Short/Instrumental) ( 12" )

Don Carlos - Pass Me The Lazer Beam ( LP )

Donna Summer - "Many" States Of Independence (RSD 2024) ( LP )

Doors - Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 ( 3LP – 140g Blue Vinyl (TBD)

Doors - Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 ( 2 CD )

Dr John - The Atco/Atlantic Singles 1968–1974 ( 2XLP Opaque Purple Vinyl )

Dr. Alban - It's My Life ( 10" Translucent )

Dream Syndicate - Sketches for the Days of Wine and Roses ( LP )

Dub Syndicate - Mellow & Colly ( LP+CD )

Durutti Column - Vini Reilly ( LP )

Dwight Yoakam - The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The '80s (4LP) ( 4LP Black Vinyl Box )

Dwight Yoakam - The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The '80s (4CD) ( 4CD )

Earl Hooker - There's a Fungus Amung Us ( 1LP splatter vinyl )

Elaine Brown - Seize The Time - Black Panther Party ( LP )

Electrafixion - Burned ( 1LP Black & White Swirl )

Ellie Dixon - In Case Of Emergency ( 7" colour vinyl )

Emika - Transcended Before Me feat. Horace Andy ( 12" )

Emma Bunton - A Girl Like Me ( 1LP )

English Teacher - Live At The Brudenell Social Club ( Vinyl - 12" )

Ennio Morricone - Allonsanfan OST ( LP Red Vinyl + insert )

Ennio Morricone - Come imparai ad amare le donne OST ( LP Green Vinyl + insert )

Ennio Morricone - Storie di vita e malavita ( Coloured LP )

Ennio Morricone (feat Joan Baez - Sacco e Vanzetti OST ( LP Clear Vinyl + insert )

ENNY - We Go Again ( 12” )

Eric Carr of KISS - Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Editon ( 2LPs )

Even More Dazed And Confused (Music From The Motion Picture) - Even More Dazed and Confused: Music from the

Motion Picture ( 1LP, smoky purple vinyl )

Everything But The Girl - At Maida Vale ( 12" )

Faces - The Complete BBC Sessions ( 2LP, 140g clear vinyl )

Fall - A Country On The Click (Alternative Version) ( LP )

Family Tree - We Shall See Him As He Is ( LP )

Family Underground - For The Love Of You/Everybody Knows ( 7" )

Farm Dogs - Last Stand In Open Country ( 2LP Black Vinyl )

Fat Generous - Night Time Cool Breeze / Shake Your Body Down ( 7" )

Fatboy Slim - Everybody Loves A Remix ( 12" Zoetrope )

Feso Trombone - Freedom train ( LP )

Fetty Wap - Fetty Wap ( 1LP )

FFRR - FFRR Sampler Vol. 1 (ORIGINALS) ( )

Field Music - Binding Time ( 12" )

Fields of the Nephilim - Burning the Fields LP ( 2xLP )

FIZZ - Live At Middle Farm ( 1LP Colour )

Fleet Foxes - Live On Boston Harbor ( 3LP with Bellyband )

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours ( 1LP, picture disc )

Flirtations - Still Sounds Like The Flirtations ( LP )

Flying Burrito Brothers - Bluegrass Special: Live in Amsterdam 1972 ( 2xLP )

Foghat - Live In New Orleans 1973 ( 2LP Black Vinyl )

Fools Garden - Lemon Tree ( 12" shaped picture disc )

Fox The Fox - Precious Little Diamond (40th Ann.) ( 12" )

Frank Turner - Girl From The Record Shop' // 'All Night Crew' ( 7" )

Frank Zappa - Zappa For President ( 2 LP Gatefold red & blue splatter on white vinyl )

Frankie and the Witch Fingers - Live at Levitation ( 12" )

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette ( 1LP, black vinyl )

Fun Boy Three - Extended ( 2xLP )

Future Sound of London - ISDN ( 2 x CD )

Future Sound of London - ISDN ( Coloured 2LP )

Future Sound Of London - From The Archives ( LP (Double) )

Gabriels - EP Live From London 2023 ( 12" Black Vinyl )

Galen & Paul - Uno Mas ( 12" Vinyl )

Garbage - Lie To Me ( 1LP Lime Green )

Gemma Cullingford - Komiza Project ( 12" )

Gene Clark - No Other Sessions (50th Anniversary of No Other) ( 2LP )

Gene Clark - The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982 ( 2LP in gatefold sleeve with 24-page booklet )

Gentle Waves - Swansong For You ( LP )

George Harrison - Electronic Sound ( 1LP Zoetrope )

George Harrison - Wonderwall Music ( 1LP Zoetrope )

Ghost-Note - Mustard n' Onions ( Coloured Vinyl 2LP in gatefold jacket )

Global Communication - Maiden Voyage (30th Ann.) ( 12" )

Goat - The Gallows Pole: Original Score ( LP+7" )

Goblin / Gianni Dell'Orso - Virus OST ( LP Coloured Vinyl )

Golden Earring - The Cut Sessions ( 2xLP )

Goldie Lookin Chain - Manifesto ( LP )

Goldie Lookin Chain - Mike Balls Boutique ( LP )

Gorillaz - Cracker Island (Deluxe) ( 2LP Pink Vinyl )

Gotan project - Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) ( 10" )

Grapefruit - Around Grapefuit (plus London Session) ( LP )

Grateful Dead - Nightfall Of Diamonds ( 4LP, 180g black vinyl )

Greg Foat & Gigi Masin - The Fish Factory Sessions ( LP )

Grohl, Benante, Ian - The Regulator ( Single-sided 7" with Etched B-Side )

Groove Armada - White Light ( 2LP Splatter )

Groundhogs - Black Diamond ( LP )

Half Japanese - Our Solar System ( LP )

Harmonia - Musik von Harmonia / anniversary edition ( 2LP )

Hawkwind - Live Seventy-Nine ( LP )

Hayseed Dixie - Let There Be Rockgrass ( 2LP )

Held By Trees - Solace (Expanded Edition) ( LP Double (2LP) )

Herman's Hermits - Only Last Night [Single] ( 10" Picture Disc )

Hives - Lex Hives and Live From Terminal 5 ( 2LP )

Hives - Black and White Album ( coloured LP )

Holly Humberstone - Into Your Room (with MUNA) ( 7" Single )

Hooveriii - Quest for Blood ( 12" )

Horace Andy & Sly and Robbie - Livin´ It Up ( LP )

Howlin' Wolf - Live in Europe (Bremen, 1964) ( 1LP smoke vinyl )

Ian Hunter - Ian Hunter Defiance Part 2: Fiction ( 2LP )

Ipanemas - Samba Is Our Gift ( LP )

J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E. - Strong Island ( 7" )

Jack Adkins - American Sunset ( LP )

Jamiroquai - Live At BBC Maida Vale: 2006 ( Green 12" Vinyl )

Jane Weaver - Quantify / Deep Perelle ( 7" )

Japanese House - ITEIAD Sessions ( 12” White Vinyl )

Jeff Buckley & Gary Lucas - Songs To No One ( 12”, 2 x LP )

Jeremy Gluck with Nikki Sudden & Rowland S Howard - I Knew Buffalo Bill ( LP )

Jessie Ware - Tough Love 10th anniversary ( 2LP )

Joe Pesci - Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (Limited Clear with Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition) ( Clear with Orange Swirl Coloured LP )

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - Rock Art and the X-Ray Style ( 2LP Pink )

John Lennon - Mind Games ( 12" 4 Track 12” EP Luminous vinyl )

John Minnis' Big Bone Band - Classic I-Live ( LP )

Johnnie Mae Matthews - I Have No Choice/ That's When It Hurts ( 7" )

Johnny Marr - Marr's Guitars ( Hardback Book )

Joseph Cotton - New Fashion Way ( LP )

Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band - Anda Jaleo ( LP )

Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band - Perlas ( LP )

Josh Wink - Higher State Of Conciousness

Erol Alkan remix ( 12"" EP - splatter )"

Jowe Head - The Other Side Of The Forest (Original Movie Sountrack) ( LP )

Kaiser Chiefs - Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album ( 12" Picture Disc LP )

Karen Harding - Take Me Somewhere ( Black LP )

Kate Nash - Back At School b/w Space Odyssey 2001 (demo) ( 7" )

Katy J Pearson - Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man ( 12” )

Keane - Live at Paridiso, Amsterdam (29/11/2004) ( 2LP Coloured )

Kenny Dorham - This Is The Moment: Sings And Plays ( LP )

Killing Joke - Live At Lokerse Feesten, 2003 ( 2LPs + DVD )

Kim Wilde - Special Disco Mixes ( 2LP )

King Kong - Repatriation ( LP )

Kirsty MacColl - Titanic Days ( LP )

Kristin Hersh - The Clear Pond Road Sessions ( LP )

Kristin Hersh - Hips & Makers (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) ( 2LP )

Kula Shaker - Natural Magick ( 12" Picture Disc LP )

La Roux - Trouble In Paradise ( coloured LP )

Ladytron - Light & Magic ( Blood Red Vinyl 2LP )

Lamont Dozier - The New Lamont Dozier Album - Love and Beauty 50th Anniversary (RSD 2024) ( 2LP )

Larry Heard presents (Various Artists)( 2LP )

Laufey - A Night At The Symphony ( 12" 2LP )

Leaf Hound - Grower Of Mushrooms ( 1LP Splatter cloudy Yellow vinyl )

Lee "Scratch" Perry - Skanking With The Upsetter ( 1LP Yellow )

Lemonheads - The Hotel Sessions ( LP )

Lightning Seeds - All I Want / Pure ( 10" Yellow Vinyl )

Lil Peep - Star Shopping ( 7" 1LP )

Lil Uzi Vert - Luv Is Rage ( 1 x 140g 12" White & Pink Splatter vinyl album )

Lily Allen - It's Not Me, It's You ( 1LP Zoetrope )

Liminanas & David Menke - Heureux Gagnants (OST) ( 1LP )

Linda Ronstadt - The Asylum Albums (1973-1978) ( 4LP Box Set )

Little Richard - Right Now! ( Sunflare coloured LP )

London Grammar - The Remixes ( x2 Green LP Vinyl )

Lora Logic - Pedigree Charm [Deluxe Edition] ( 2LP )

Lordi - Bend Over and Pray the Lord ( 2xLP )

Lovejoy - Concrete / The Fall ( 7" )

Lovejoy - One Day / Sex Sells ( 7" )

Loveless - Elected ( 7” )

Lowell George - Thanks, I'll Eat It Here (Deluxe Edition) ( 2LP, 140g black vinyl )

Ludovico Einaudi - Live At The Royal Albert Hall ( 3LP Red Vinyl )

Lulu - James Bond - The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc (RSD 2024) ( PD )

Madchild - Lawn Mower Man (10 Year Anniversary) ( LP )

Madness - Embarrassment ( 12" EP - black )

Maisie Peters - The Good Witch (Deluxe) ( 1 x 140g Clear Vinyl )

Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy - The Mighty Warriors - Live In Antwerp ( 2xLP )

Mal-One - Listen Up Punk! Punk Art Poetry spoken word album ( LP )

Mansun - Little Kix ( 180g Clear Vinyl LP )

Manu Dibango - Manu 76 ( LP )

Marc Bolan & T. Rex - Zinc Alloy (50th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ( PD )

Marianne Faithfull - Faithful Forever ( LP )

Mark Knopfler - The Boy ( 12' Vinyl )

Mavis Staples - Have A Little Faith ( Gatefold 2LP Silver Vinyl 45RPM )

Maximum joy - Why cant we live together (previously unreleased version featuring Janine Rainforth) plus exclusive bonus live tracks ( LP CLEAR )

Melys - BBC Sessions Vol 1 (John Peel Sessions & other selected rarities) ( LP )

Members - Greetings From Knowhere ( LP )

Men - Manhattan Fire (New York City Demos) ( LP )

Michael Gray - The Weekend ( 7" )

Michael Schenker Group - MSG (Expanded Edition) ( 180g Clear Vinyl 2LP in gatefold sleeve )

Midge Ure - The Gift [Early Versions] ( 1xLP )

Mike Oldfield - Hergest Ridge 50th Anniversary ( LP )

Mike Welch - Renovations Remastered 2024 ( LP )

Miles Kane - Miles Kane & The Evils ( 10" )

Militarie Gun - Life Under The Sun ( 10" )

Monty Python - Live At Drury Lane 50th Anniversary ( pic disc LP )

Morcheeba - B-Sides & Beats ( 1LP Green Vinyl )

Morrissey & Siouxsie - Interlude ( 1LP, 180g Gold Vinyl )

Motley Crue - Supersonic and Demonic Relics ( 1LP Splatter Vinyl )

Motorhead - Remorse? No! ( 2LP Silver )

Motorpsycho - - SMALL BOATS - Shelling England By The Round ( 2CD )

Mr.Big - The Big Finish - Lean Into It Live ( Black and Red Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve )

Mudhoney - Suck You Dry: The Reprise Years ( 5LP, black vinyl )

Nancy Sinatra - How Does That Grab You? ( LP )

Nat King Cole - Live At The Blue Note - Chicago ( 2LP )

Nat King Cole - Live At The Blue Note - Chicago ( 2xCD )

Near Jazz Experience feat. Mike Garson - Character Actor EP ( 12" EP )

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - F*#!IN UP ( LP Clear Vinyl )

Nerina Pallot - Love Will Tear Us Apart ( 10" clear vinyl )

Nightmares On Wax - Carboot Soul (25th Anniversary Edition) ( 2LP + 7" )

Noah Kahan - I Was/I Am ( Coloured LP )

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Magic Secrets #2 ( 7" )

Norman Connors - She's Gone / Mr.C ( 7" )

Northside - Chicken Rhythms ( LP )

Notorious B.I.G. - Ready To Die: The Instrumentals ( 1LP, black vinyl )

Oceansize - Home & Minor ( Orange Vinyl LP )

Offspring - Splinter ( 1 LP die cut picture disc )

Oh Wonder - Oh Wonder ( 2LP 12" )

Olafur Arnalds - ..And They Have Escaped The Weight Of Darkness ( LP )

Olivia Dean - Live At The Jazz Café ( 12" Black )

OMD - Bauhaus Staircase Instrumentals ( LP )

OMD - Junk Culture Companion ( 2LP )

Orb - The Holloway Brooch (An Ambient Excursion Beyond The Orboretum) ( 12-inch album )

Orbital - Orbital ( 2xLP )

OST / Barry Gray - Stingray ( 7" EP Transparent Green Vinyl )

OST / Barry Gray - UFO ( 7" EP Transparent Violet Vinyl )

Other Two - Tasty Fish Remix EP ( 12” Single - Transparent Blue )

Outsiders - Calling on youth - One to infinity demos & early songs ( LP RED )

Paramore - RE: This is Why (Remix Album) ( Limited 1 x 140g 12" Red vinyl album )

Paramore - RE: This Is Why (Remix Album) ( Limited 2 x 140g 12" Red (disc1) & White (disc2) vinyl album )

Parliament - Osmium Deluxe Edition (RSD 2024) ( 2LP )

Pat Thomas featuring Lalo Schifrin - Desafinado ( LP )

Patrick Prins - Le Voie Le Soleil ( 12" )

Paul Weller - TBC ( 7" Single )

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter ( Coloured LP )

Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH! - Heart as Big as Liverpool ( 7" Picture Disc )

Peter Murphy - Peter Live - Volume One – Covers ( LP )

Pharoah Sanders - Harvest Time (収穫時期 - Radio Edit) / Love Will Find a Way (ラヴ・ウィル・ファインド・ア・ウェイ- Radio Edit) ( 7” )

Piero Umiliani - L’Arcangelo OST ( LP Yellow Vinyl + insert )

Pixies - Live From Red Rocks 2005 (RSD 2024) ( 2LP )

Prefab Sprout - Lions In My Garden ( 12" Vinyl )

Prince Buster - Back To Where It All Began - The Blue Beat Years ( Black 2LP )

Prince Far I - Cry Tuff Chants On U ( 2LP )

Propaganda - Die 1000 Augen des Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1) / The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1. ( Coloured LP )

Public Image Limited - This Is PiL ( CASSETTE )

Public Image Limited - What The World Needs Now ( CASSETTE )

Public Image Limited - End Of World ( CASSETTE )

Public Service Broadcasting - Gagarin ( 7" )

Pulp - Intro The Gift Recordings ( LP Blue Vinyl )

Queen - Cool Cat ( 7" Colour Vinyl - Pink )

Queen Latifah - Nature of a Sistah ( LP - 140 gram, black vinyl )

Ramones - The 1975 Sire Demos (Demos) ( 1LP, 140g color vinyl, )

Ras Allah - Heaven is my roof ( LP )

Replacements - Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986 ( 2LP, 140g black vinyl )

Residents - LEFTOVERS AGAIN!? AGAIN!?!?! ( LP )

Richard O'Brien / OST - The Rocky Horror Show ( original Richard O'Brien demos) ( 1LP black vinyl )

Richmond Fontaine - Post To Wire (20th Anniversary Edition) ( LPx2 )

Richmond Fontaine - Winnemucca ( LP )

Ringo Starr - Crooked Boy EP ( EP )

Roches - The Roches (Limited 45th Anniversary Ruby Red Vinyl Edition) ( LP Vinyl )

Roger Waters - The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Picture Disc) ( 12-inch album (Picture Disc) )

Rolling Stones - Live At Racket, NYC ( 1LP )

Rolling Stones - Rolling Stones ( 1LP Blue )

Royal Trux - Royal Trux ( LP )

Scott Walker - Tilt (half speed master) ( 2LP coloured )

Sex Pistols - The Filth & the Fury OST ( LP )

Shed Seven - Changed Giver ( 1xLP )

Shelly Manne - Jazz From The Pacific Northwest ( Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 16-page booklet )

Sia - Colour The Small One ( LP )

Sinead O'Connor - You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart - 30th anniversary ( 12" Single )

Siouxsie & the Banshees - Nocturne ( 2LP Coloured )

Sisters of Mercy - Body and Soul / Walk Away ( 140g Clear & Black Vinyl EP )

Sizzla - Kalonji ( 2LP )

Sleater-Kinney - This Time / Here Today 7" Single ( Coloured 7" )

Slits - In the Beginning ( 2xLP )

Soft Cell - Non Stop Extended Cabaret ( 2LP )

Sonic Youth - Hits Are For Squares ( 1 LP Gold Nugget Jacket with gold foil sticker )

Sonny Rollins - Freedom Weaver: The 1959 European Tour Recording ( 4XLP )

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Remixes ( 2LP Coloured )

Sorrow - Sleep Now Forever ( 2LP )

Soundtracks & Head - Daga Daga Daga ( LP )

South Park - South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert ( 3 LP Blue vinyl )

Space Lady - The Space Lady's Other Hits ( MLP )

Spoonfed Hybrid - Spoonfed Hybrid (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) ( 2LP )

Steel Pulse - Handsworth Revolution ( 2LP )

Steps - Deeper Shade Of Blue – The Remixes (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ( PD )

Steven Wilson - Harmonic Divergence ( 1LP )

Suede - Autofiction: Live ( 1LP Grey )

SUN RA - AT THE SHOWCASE - LIVE IN CHICAGO ( 2LP )

Sun Ra - Inside The Light World: Sun Ra Meets The OVC ( 2LP )

Suns of Arqa - Wadada magic ( LP light blue )

Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic (B-Sides & Besides) ( 1LP Green Vinyl )

Supergrass - Kiss Of Life Is 20 ( 10" Clear )

Superior Elevation - Giving You Love / Sassy Lady ( 7" )

Sylvia Telles - Princess Of Bossa Nova! Amor De Gente Moça (Musicas De Antonio Carlos Jobim….E Mais!) ( LPx2 )

Talking Heads - Live On Tour ( 2LP – 180g black vinyl )

Team Sleep - Team Sleep ( 2LP Colour vinyl )

Telescopes - Editions ( LP )

Telescopes - Growing Eyes Becoming String (Remix 7") ( 7" )

Television - Live At The Academy NYC 12.4.92 ( LPx2 )

Temples - Sun Structures ( 2LP )

The Jimmy Castor Bunch - It's Just Begun/ Troglodyte (Cave Man) ( 7" )

Thin Lizzy - Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976 ( 2LP )

This Is The Kit - Live at Minack Theatre ( LP )

Tinman - Eighteen Strings (Original Mixes) ( 12" Single (Silver vinyl) )

Todd Rundgren - Todd ( 2LP, 2 color vinyl (1 orange, 1 green) )

Tom Grennan - What Ifs & Maybe's ( Tri-Coloured Marble effect LP Vinyl )

Tom Jones - It's Not Unusual ( 7" Amber Vinyl )

Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love Remix Album ( LP )

Trashcan Sinatras - Wild Pendulum (Silver LP) ( Silver color LP )

Travis Biggs - Solar Funk (RSD 2024) ( LP )

Tricky - Angels With Dirty Faces ( 2LP Coloured )

Two Lone Swordsmen - Still My World ( LP )

U2 - Atomic City - Live from Sphere ( 10" Transparent Red with unique large poster )

UB40 - UB45 ( 1LP )

Ufo - Lights Out In Tokyo - Live ( 2LP )

UK Subs - UK Subversives (Fall Out singles collection) ( 2xLP )

Ultramagnetic Mc's - The Ultra's Live At the Brixton Acadamy ( 1xLP )

Ultravox - Steven Wilson Extended Re-mixes ( 12" )

Universe City - Can You Get Down / Serious, ( 12" )

Unwritten Law - Blue Room (30 Year Anniversary) ( LP )

V/a(- Blaine L. Reininger, Durutti Column, Stockholm Monsters) - Greetings from S.G.V. -The Greetings LP ( LP clear )

VA - Timeless Jazz Classics (Compiled by Gilles Peterson) ( 2xLP )

VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents - Punk 45: Kill the Hippies! Kill Yourself! The American Nation Destroys Its Young ( 2LP )

VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents - 300% Dynamite ( 2LP )

VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents - Studio One Rude Boy ( 2LP )

Various - Crawling The Walls / Meets.... ( 2CD )

Various - Andy Smith's Northern Soul Essentials ( 1LP Green Vinyl )

Various - Los Nuggetz: Garage & Psyche from Latin America ( Coloured vinyl LP )

Various - DJ Koco - Brazil 45 Vol.5 ( 5x7" boxset )

Various - The Bristol Roots Explosion ( LP )

Various - Blue Note Re:Imagined ( 2LP Smokey Clear & Blue )

Various - Room In The Sky - In a Lovers Rock Style ( LP )

Various Artists - Murder Was The Case Soundtrack 30th Anniversary ( 2xLP )

Various Artists - A Tribute To NEU! ( 2LP )

Various Artists - The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake - The Singles Collection ( 7" box set )

Various Artists - Penrose Showcase Vol.II ( LP )

Various Artists - The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed ( LP )

Various Artists - Nashville Goes Fuzz ( LP )

Various Artists - Lost In Translation (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) ( 2LP black vinyl )

Various Artists - Ripples Presents…Psychedelic Sunshine Pop from the 1960s ( 2LP Black )

Various Artists - Hillbillies In Hell: Whiskey Is The Devil ( LP )

Verve - No Come Down ( LP )

Village Choir - Along The Beach PT1/ Sweet Hot Lips ( 7" )

Vince Guaraldi - "It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown" OSR ( 12" 45RPM )

Viv Albertine - Flesh ( 12” )

Wailers - The Best Of The Wailers ( LP )

Weeknd - Live at SoFi Stadium ( 3LP, triple gatefold )

Who - Story Of The Who ( 2LP Coloured )

Wilco - The Whole Love Expanded ( x3 LP Vinyl Box-Set )

Willie Nelson - Phases and Stages ( 2LP – 140g black vinyl )

Winfield Parker - I Wanna Be With You/ My Love For You ( 7" )

Wingmen - The Model/I Got A Right ( 7” )

Winston Reedy - Red Rose ( LP )

X-Press 2 - Muzik X-Press/ London X-Press ( 12 inch )

X-Ray Spex - Conscious Consumer (Picture Disc) ( LP )

X-Ray Spex - Germ Free Adolescents ( Re-issue of 1978 album now on picture disc )

Yardbirds - Psycho Daisies - The Complete B-Sides (RSD 2024) ( LP )

Yardbirds - 5 Live ( LP )

Yellowman - Zunggugungzuguzungguzeng ( Yellow Vinyl LP )

Yes - Yale Bowl '71 ( 1LP – 140g black vinyl )

Young Fathers - DEAD (10th Anniversary Edition) ( LP )

Young Thug - Jeffrey ( 1LP, Blue Vinyl )

Youth Meets Radical Dance Faction - Cockroach Town ( 12” )

Yusef Lateef - Atlantis Lullaby - The Concert From Avignon ( 180g 2LP with booklet )

Yusuf/Cat Stevens - Numbers ( 1LP Lenticular Cover )

Yusuf/Cat Stevens - Izitso ( 1LP Lenticular Cover )