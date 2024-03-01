Minnesota Restaurant Crowned 'Best Diner' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the best diner in Minnesota.

Be it an inviting atmosphere, stellar staff, or quality ingredients, something about this authentic state staple keeps customers coming back for more. While there are many excellent diners scattered throughout Minnesota, only one is known far and wide for being the most desirable place to dine! So sit back, relax, and let visions of pancakes, coffee, bacon, and sausage links dance in your head, because we've found the best diner in the entire state so that you don't have to keep searching.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Minnesota is Al's Breakfast located in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"The location of Al’s Breakfast could hardly be more apt: this hole-in-the-wall diner, here since 1950, is in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood and is just as adorable as that suggests. Al’s claims to be the narrowest diner in Minneapolis at just 10-feet wide, so it’s a miracle it manages to serve up such enormous breakfasts. Because it's so tiny there’s often a wait, though the delicious pancakes and breakfasts piled high with eggs, bacon, and hash browns make it worth it."

