Minnesota Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Minnesota?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Minnesota location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Minnesota can be found at Matt's Bar in Minneapolis. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the famous Juicy Lucy.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Juicy Lucys are a great twist on the classic cheeseburger and originated at Matt’s Bar — Minnesota’s most popular burger joint, located in Minneapolis. The bar opened in 1954, and the iconic burger variant was created shortly after. The menu is pretty simple, including the classic Jucy Lucy, of course, plus hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sandwiches, fries, and soft drinks. It’s also a cash- or check-only establishment."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.