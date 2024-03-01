NFL Draft Prospect Says He Doesn't 'Believe In Space' Or 'Other Planets'

Former Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens claimed that he doesn't "believe in space" nor the existence of "other planets" and said flat-earth theories had some "valid points."

"I don't believe in space," Owens said in a video shared by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski on his X account Thursday (February 29) when asked about his conversation with another prospect doubting the existence of space at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I'm real religious, so I think we're alone right now. I don't think there's other planets and other stuff like that."

“I used to believe in the heliocentric thing. Like, we used to revolve around the sun and stuff, but then I started seeing flat Earth stuff, and I was like, that’s kind of interesting. And they started bringing up some valid points, so… I mean, I don’t know. It could be real. It could be bull. I don’t know,” he added.