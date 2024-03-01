NFL Draft Prospect Says He Doesn't 'Believe In Space' Or 'Other Planets'
By Jason Hall
March 1, 2024
Former Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens claimed that he doesn't "believe in space" nor the existence of "other planets" and said flat-earth theories had some "valid points."
"I don't believe in space," Owens said in a video shared by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski on his X account Thursday (February 29) when asked about his conversation with another prospect doubting the existence of space at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I'm real religious, so I think we're alone right now. I don't think there's other planets and other stuff like that."
“I used to believe in the heliocentric thing. Like, we used to revolve around the sun and stuff, but then I started seeing flat Earth stuff, and I was like, that’s kind of interesting. And they started bringing up some valid points, so… I mean, I don’t know. It could be real. It could be bull. I don’t know,” he added.
Texas Tech's Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year's NFL combine, doesn't "believe in space," as in "other planets," and feels flat-earth theories have some "valid points." pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024
Owens enters the NFL Scouting Combine with a 5.86 prospect grade, according to NFL.com. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound safety was the fastest player at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month, clocking a recorded speed of 21.55 MPH during the game, according to CBS Sports.
Owens recorded 37 tackles and two pass deflections in 10 games during his final season at Texas Tech.