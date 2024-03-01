NFL Draft Prospect Says He Doesn't 'Believe In Space' Or 'Other Planets'

By Jason Hall

March 1, 2024

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Former Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens claimed that he doesn't "believe in space" nor the existence of "other planets" and said flat-earth theories had some "valid points."

"I don't believe in space," Owens said in a video shared by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski on his X account Thursday (February 29) when asked about his conversation with another prospect doubting the existence of space at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I'm real religious, so I think we're alone right now. I don't think there's other planets and other stuff like that."

“I used to believe in the heliocentric thing. Like, we used to revolve around the sun and stuff, but then I started seeing flat Earth stuff, and I was like, that’s kind of interesting. And they started bringing up some valid points, so… I mean, I don’t know. It could be real. It could be bull. I don’t know,” he added.

Owens enters the NFL Scouting Combine with a 5.86 prospect grade, according to NFL.com. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound safety was the fastest player at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month, clocking a recorded speed of 21.55 MPH during the game, according to CBS Sports.

Owens recorded 37 tackles and two pass deflections in 10 games during his final season at Texas Tech.

