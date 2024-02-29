WATCH: Tom Brady Outruns 22-Year-Old Self In 40-Yard Dash

Tom Brady is apparently faster at 46 than he was at 22.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself running a 5.12 40-yard dash, which was faster than his 5.28 time at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine 24 years prior.

"24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M," Brady wrote on his X account, sharing the video in partnership with NoBull, the Boston-based apparel company that recently merged with his TB12 brand.

The NFL shared video of the 46-year-old and 22-year-old Bradys running at the same time, which shows the retired quarterback slightly outpacing his prospect self.