WATCH: Tom Brady Outruns 22-Year-Old Self In 40-Yard Dash
By Jason Hall
February 29, 2024
Tom Brady is apparently faster at 46 than he was at 22.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself running a 5.12 40-yard dash, which was faster than his 5.28 time at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine 24 years prior.
"24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M," Brady wrote on his X account, sharing the video in partnership with NoBull, the Boston-based apparel company that recently merged with his TB12 brand.
The NFL shared video of the 46-year-old and 22-year-old Bradys running at the same time, which shows the retired quarterback slightly outpacing his prospect self.
24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M 😂 @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024
"Sub 5.00 next year. Level up," Brady wrote in response to the video.
Sub 5.00 next year. Level up. @nobull https://t.co/2C6f4WVbxP— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024
Brady announced he was "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1, 2023. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.