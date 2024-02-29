WATCH: Tom Brady Outruns 22-Year-Old Self In 40-Yard Dash

By Jason Hall

February 29, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles (25) Vs. New England Patriots (20) At Gillette Stadium
Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady is apparently faster at 46 than he was at 22.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself running a 5.12 40-yard dash, which was faster than his 5.28 time at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine 24 years prior.

"24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M," Brady wrote on his X account, sharing the video in partnership with NoBull, the Boston-based apparel company that recently merged with his TB12 brand.

The NFL shared video of the 46-year-old and 22-year-old Bradys running at the same time, which shows the retired quarterback slightly outpacing his prospect self.

"Sub 5.00 next year. Level up," Brady wrote in response to the video.

Brady announced he was "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1, 2023. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.