"I Might" is a stand-out collaboration on Sexyy Red's last album Hood Hottest Princess. It's the second song they've released as of late. Sexyy Red previously appeared on Walker's 2022 song "Sense dat God gave you." The duo have been close friends ever since.



Sexyy Red's new music video was shot while she was still pregnant with her second child. Last month, the "Pound Town" rapper gave birth to her child after spend the past few months touring with Drake and 21 Savage. She also headlined her own tour while she was carrying her baby. She apparently went into labor while shooting the music video for "Rich Baby Daddy." In the video, you can see Drizzy and SZA go with Sexyy Red to the hospital and waited for the child to be born.



Watch Sexyy Red's new video for "I Might" with Summer Walker below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE