Sexyy Red Gets Involved In A Love Triangle For Summer Walker-Assisted Video
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2024
Sexyy Red and Summer Walker reunite to bring their fan favorite to life.
On Friday, March 1, the St. Louis native and the prolific R&B singer joined forces in the official music video for "I Might." In the visuals directed by Des Gray, Sexyy Red gets tied up in a love triangle between the man she wants, played by rapper Hunxho, and her hubby at home, played by Lil Scrappy. It's all good until Scrappy finally discovers that Hunxho has been messing around with his girl. Meanwhile, Summer Walker portrays Big Sexyy's friend, who's also caught up in a messy situation herself.
"I Might" is a stand-out collaboration on Sexyy Red's last album Hood Hottest Princess. It's the second song they've released as of late. Sexyy Red previously appeared on Walker's 2022 song "Sense dat God gave you." The duo have been close friends ever since.
Sexyy Red's new music video was shot while she was still pregnant with her second child. Last month, the "Pound Town" rapper gave birth to her child after spend the past few months touring with Drake and 21 Savage. She also headlined her own tour while she was carrying her baby. She apparently went into labor while shooting the music video for "Rich Baby Daddy." In the video, you can see Drizzy and SZA go with Sexyy Red to the hospital and waited for the child to be born.
Watch Sexyy Red's new video for "I Might" with Summer Walker below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE