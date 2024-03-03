Dallas Cowboys Losing All-Pro Veteran To Free Agency: Report
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2024
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly expected to sign with another team after hitting the free agent market later this month, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday (March 3).
Smith, 33, who was selected by the Cowboys at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, has served as the team's blindside offensive tackle since his rookie year and consistently been one of the league's best players at his position when healthy.
"End of an era: #Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2024
Smith has started in all 161 NFL career appearances, having been limited to just two games in 2020 and four in 2022 due to injuries. The former USC standout is a two-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016), three-time second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler (2013-19, 2021) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Smith made 13 starts in 2023 and allowed just one sack on 847 total snaps, receiving an 83.8 player grade from Pro Football Focus. The 33-year-old was the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys' roster entering the 2023 season and has never previously tested the free agent market during his NFL career.