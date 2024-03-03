Dallas Cowboys Losing All-Pro Veteran To Free Agency: Report

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly expected to sign with another team after hitting the free agent market later this month, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday (March 3).

Smith, 33, who was selected by the Cowboys at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, has served as the team's blindside offensive tackle since his rookie year and consistently been one of the league's best players at his position when healthy.

"End of an era: #Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted," Rapoport wrote on his X account.