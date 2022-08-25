Cowboys Star Tyron Smith Expected To Miss Several Months Of 2022 Season

By Jason Hall

August 25, 2022

Dallas Cowboys v¬†New York Giants
Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly expected to miss multiple months of the 2022 season due to a left hamstring injury he experienced during practice on Wednesday (August 24).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee and will undergo necessary surgery, which will likely rule him out until at least December.

"#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday (August 25). "If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss."

ESPN's Todd Archer and Adam Schefter had previously reported that the All-Pro lineman suffered a severe injury, which was reported to undergo more reviews before the severity was determined on Thursday, sources with knowledge confirmed.

Rapoport compared Smith's injury to the one recently suffered by New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who was placed on injured reserve due to a knee cap fracture.

"This is similar to the injury suffered by #Jets OT Mekhi Becton," Rapoport tweeted. "A return by December is possible if all goes perfectly well. But you can tell by his reaction how serious it was."

Rookie Tyler Smith, who was selected by the Cowboys at No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, is expected to fill the void at starting offensive tackle unless the team "makes a move," according to Rapoport.

Tyron Smith has been one of the NFL's best offensive linemen since being selected by Dallas at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The former USC standout is a four-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016); a two-time second-team All-Pro (2013, 2015); an eight-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-19, 2021); and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.