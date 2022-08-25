Cowboys Star Tyron Smith Expected To Miss Several Months Of 2022 Season
By Jason Hall
August 25, 2022
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly expected to miss multiple months of the 2022 season due to a left hamstring injury he experienced during practice on Wednesday (August 24).
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee and will undergo necessary surgery, which will likely rule him out until at least December.
"#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday (August 25). "If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss."
#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022
ESPN's Todd Archer and Adam Schefter had previously reported that the All-Pro lineman suffered a severe injury, which was reported to undergo more reviews before the severity was determined on Thursday, sources with knowledge confirmed.
Tyron Smith suffered a severe injury to his left hamstring in Wednesday’s practice that could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. More reviews to fully determine the severity are planned for Thursday.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 25, 2022
Rapoport compared Smith's injury to the one recently suffered by New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who was placed on injured reserve due to a knee cap fracture.
"This is similar to the injury suffered by #Jets OT Mekhi Becton," Rapoport tweeted. "A return by December is possible if all goes perfectly well. But you can tell by his reaction how serious it was."
This is similar to the injury suffered by #Jets OT Mekhi Becton. A return by December is possible if all goes perfectly well. But you can tell by his reaction how serious it was. https://t.co/NxZdv7oscV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022
Rookie Tyler Smith, who was selected by the Cowboys at No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, is expected to fill the void at starting offensive tackle unless the team "makes a move," according to Rapoport.
The #Cowboys drafted #Tulsa OT Tyler Smith in the first round to be the heir apparent. Unless Dallas makes a move, his time could be coming somewhere on the field. https://t.co/NxZdv7GBr3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022
Tyron Smith has been one of the NFL's best offensive linemen since being selected by Dallas at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
The former USC standout is a four-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016); a two-time second-team All-Pro (2013, 2015); an eight-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-19, 2021); and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.