Cowboys Star Tyron Smith Expected To Miss Several Months Of 2022 Season

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly expected to miss multiple months of the 2022 season due to a left hamstring injury he experienced during practice on Wednesday (August 24).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee and will undergo necessary surgery, which will likely rule him out until at least December.

"#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday (August 25). "If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss."