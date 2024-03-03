Influencer Fighting For Life After Hit-And-Run By 'Extremely' Drunk Driver

A popular TikTok user is fighting for her life nearly a month after a hit-and-run crash caused by a driver described as being "extremely intoxicated" that resulted in her roommate's death.

Camryn Herriage, 23, a recent Texas Tech graduate, was traveling with her roommate, Sara House, and several other friends when they were struck from behind by a Ford pickup truck while waiting at a stoplight on February 11, FOX 4 Dallas reports. The crash, which occurred two blocks away from Herriage's apartment, caused a pile-up.

House was pronounced dead at the scene while Herriage and the people inside the vehicle were rushed to a nearby hospital. The 23-year-old remains in the intensive care unit after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“When she came out of her first surgery, the surgeon told us he told us he never saw anyone make it to the hospital with her injury,” said Herriage's older sister, Casie Campanello, via FOX 4 Dallas. “So she has a purpose.”

Carmen Guerrero, 27, was arrested after initially fleeing the scene of the crash. Guerrero, who faces multiple charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is accused of driving 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, according to a Fort Worth Police Department arrest affidavit.

Witnesses at the scene called 911 and reported that a woman described as "wearing a small black dress and white clubbing shoes" was seen getting out of the truck and appeared to be "extremely intoxicated" as she abandoned the truck and attempted to flee the scene, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Guerrero's wallet was reportedly located by detectives inside the abandoned Ford truck and she was detained last week.