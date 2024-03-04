Justin Timberlake & More To Perform At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Taylor Fields
March 4, 2024
The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are less than a month away, and the show is set to be absolutely epic as several superstars have been announced to take over the stage and perform.
Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more will all be performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st. Plus, the show will feature a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient: Cher.
Cher will receive the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades. The music legend is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree.
Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.
And, once again, iHeartRadio is giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting is currently ongoing and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.