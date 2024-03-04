Justin Timberlake & More To Perform At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are less than a month away, and the show is set to be absolutely epic as several superstars have been announced to take over the stage and perform.

Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more will all be performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st. Plus, the show will feature a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient: Cher.

Cher will receive the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades. The music legend is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree.