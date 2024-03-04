Metro Boomin Previews New Song With Future Ahead Of Joint Album

Future and Metro Boomin have been plotting and scheming their joint album for well over a year. Metro first brought up the plan right after he dropped his solo album HEROES AND VILLAINS. Since then, fans have been paying close attention to every move Metro and Future have made lately to find any clues about the project. So far, neither a title nor a release date have been confirmed, however, some fans are convinced that it will arrive sometime this year.



Fans began to hype up the album again late last year when Rolling Loud announced the "Mask Off" duo would replace Lil Uzi Vert as the headlining act on the final night of the festival in California. It's possible they could begin the rollout for the project right before or after their set. There's also a chance they may perform a new song from the project, but it's still too early to tell.



Here more snippets of Future and Metro Boomin's unreleased song below.

