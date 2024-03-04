Metro Boomin Previews New Song With Future Ahead Of Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 4, 2024
Future and Metro Boomin have been cooking up fresh music for more than a year, and fans are getting more hype to hear it with every snippet that surfaces on the Internet.
Over the weekend, a fresh clip of an unreleased song by Pluto and Young Metro made its rounds throughout social media. In the clip, you can see Metro play the record while others around him get excited about how fire it is. The song appears to sample Rodney-O & Joe Cooley's 1988 hit "Everlasting Bass." Real rap fans will also recall when Lil Wayne rapped over the iconic instrumental on his song "Hard Body" off his Da Drought 3 mixtape.
Future and Metro Boomin have been plotting and scheming their joint album for well over a year. Metro first brought up the plan right after he dropped his solo album HEROES AND VILLAINS. Since then, fans have been paying close attention to every move Metro and Future have made lately to find any clues about the project. So far, neither a title nor a release date have been confirmed, however, some fans are convinced that it will arrive sometime this year.
Fans began to hype up the album again late last year when Rolling Loud announced the "Mask Off" duo would replace Lil Uzi Vert as the headlining act on the final night of the festival in California. It's possible they could begin the rollout for the project right before or after their set. There's also a chance they may perform a new song from the project, but it's still too early to tell.
Here more snippets of Future and Metro Boomin's unreleased song below.
🚨 NEW SNIPPET NEW SNIPPET NEW SNIPPET NEW SNIPPET NEW SNIPPET https://t.co/LvJuFeQ5yA pic.twitter.com/qjeQdHi0WG— HndrxxFans 🦅 (@HndrxxFans) March 2, 2024