Mike Evans' NFL Future Determined

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans have agreed to terms on a new two-year deal that will prevent him from entering free agency later this month, his agents, Deryk Gilmore and Darren Jones confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Monday (March 4).

Evans has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers since being selected by the franchise at No. 7 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"Still a Buc: Mike Evans and the #Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a two-year deal to avoid free agency and keep him in Tampa, per his agents @DerykGilmore and Darren Jones. From the seventh pick in 2014 to potentially the Hall of Fame, Evans might do it all in a Bucs uniform," Garafolo wrote on his X account. "Mike Evans gets $52 million over two years to remain with the #Buccaneers. A big payday for a player who will be 31 on opening day but continues to produce at 1,000+ receiving yards per season."