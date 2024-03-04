Mike Evans' NFL Future Determined
By Jason Hall
March 4, 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans have agreed to terms on a new two-year deal that will prevent him from entering free agency later this month, his agents, Deryk Gilmore and Darren Jones confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Monday (March 4).
Evans has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers since being selected by the franchise at No. 7 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.
"Still a Buc: Mike Evans and the #Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a two-year deal to avoid free agency and keep him in Tampa, per his agents @DerykGilmore and Darren Jones. From the seventh pick in 2014 to potentially the Hall of Fame, Evans might do it all in a Bucs uniform," Garafolo wrote on his X account. "Mike Evans gets $52 million over two years to remain with the #Buccaneers. A big payday for a player who will be 31 on opening day but continues to produce at 1,000+ receiving yards per season."
Mike Evans gets $52 million over two years to remain with the #Buccaneers. A big payday for a player who will be 31 on opening day but continues to produce at 1,000+ receiving yards per season. https://t.co/Tn0eLomcpm— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2024
Evans enters his 11th NFL season as the Buccaneers' franchise record holder for career receptions (762), receiving yards (11,680) and receiving touchdowns (94) and is coming off a season in which he tied Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins as co-NFL receiving touchdown leaders (13). The former Texas A&M standout was a key contributor on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV team, as well as a two-time second-team All-Pro (2016, 2023) and a five-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023).