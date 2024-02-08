WATCH: Baker Mayfield Reveals Free Agency Plans On Hot Mic
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to have zero intention of leaving the team in free agency.
Mayfield, 28, who enjoyed a career resurgence during his lone season in Tampa Bay, was caught on a hot mic discussing the Buccaneers' upcoming offseason plans with Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback Steve Young following an appearance on 'Up and Adams' in Las Vegas Wednesday (February 7).
Young is heard telling Mayfield, who had previously played for three teams in two seasons, that he's "in the right spot now," to which the former No. 1 overall pick responded, "yeah, exactly."
Mayfield is then heard saying that the Bucs were aiming to get "some pieces back," as if he had no intention of leaving during his looming free agency this offseason.
!HOT MIC!— 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) February 7, 2024
Bucs QB Baker Mayfield chats w/ Steve Young on Up & Adams set today about staying in Tampa Bay
BM says “getting some (Bucs) pieces back”, & responds “yea” to being in the right spot & settling in career wise
Sure seems like Bucs will Bake again@953WDAE @JayAndZWDAE pic.twitter.com/qhq3HKe5rY
Young ends the conversation by acknowledging that he started his career in Tampa Bay. The Hall of Fame quarterback did, however, see his greatest success after being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, a situation similar to Mayfield in 2023.
The hot mic conversation took place as FanDuel host Kay Adams and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkoski prepared off-air for their upcoming segment. Mayfield, who represented the Bucs in the Pro Bowl last week, previously told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that the team was aware "that we've got to know who's calling plays before anything's done" while discussing his upcoming free agency status.
Mayfield made four starts and appeared in five games under Coen after being traded to the Rams midway through the 2022 season, which included going 1-3 and throwing for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 364 of 566 passing. The former No. 1 overall pick experienced a career resurgence during his lone season with the Bucs in 2023, throwing for career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while winning the NFC South Division title with a 9-8 overall regular season record.