WATCH: Baker Mayfield Reveals Free Agency Plans On Hot Mic

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to have zero intention of leaving the team in free agency.

Mayfield, 28, who enjoyed a career resurgence during his lone season in Tampa Bay, was caught on a hot mic discussing the Buccaneers' upcoming offseason plans with Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback Steve Young following an appearance on 'Up and Adams' in Las Vegas Wednesday (February 7).

Young is heard telling Mayfield, who had previously played for three teams in two seasons, that he's "in the right spot now," to which the former No. 1 overall pick responded, "yeah, exactly."

Mayfield is then heard saying that the Bucs were aiming to get "some pieces back," as if he had no intention of leaving during his looming free agency this offseason.