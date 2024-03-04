Rachel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Lives 'In His Own Reality' Amid Controversy

Rachel Leviss is giving her honest thoughts about recent controversial comments made by her former Vanderpump Rules co-star and fling Tom Sandoval.

During the most recent episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, Leviss gave her thoughts about Sandoval's recent interview with the New York Times, in which he compared his cheating scandal to the O.J. Simpson case and the murder of George Floyd. In 2023, news broke that Sandoval had cheated on his longtime girlfriend and Vanderpump co-star Ariana Madix with Leviss in an affair now known as "Scandoval."

"I think we can all agree that Scandoval doesn't even come close in comparison with O.J. Simpson or George Floyd," Leviss said, adding that the article shows how Sandoval is living in a "hyper reality state." "These were tragedies, one in which sparked a huge movement. I know all of you guys are thinking the same thing. It goes to show that Tom is really in his own reality."

Leviss explained how being on reality television is like an "experiment" and that it can distort your reality of what is real life and what is drama meant to bring in viewers.

"I think it just goes to show that your reality can be so skewed and if you don't have strong boundaries in place of like, 'OK, I know exactly who I am, and I know that this is a job that we're here to do,' it still gets so messy because it's like when does your job become just the job and not your real life?" she said.

Sandoval has since issued an apology saying that the "comparison was inappropriate and ignorant" and that he is "incredibly sorry and embarrassed" that he used those examples when trying to "explain the level of national media attention my affair received," per the Hollywood Reporter.

On Rachel Goes Rogue, Leviss has decided to share her own story on her own terms and plans to tell listeners "what's true, what's false and the secrets I've been waiting to reveal." Listen to more of her hot takes and rogue thoughts by checking out Rachel Goes Rogue podcast at iHeart.com.